Record-breaking growth for more sustainable IT products

The interest in more sustainable IT products is growing with record speed. More than 1,000 product models have now been certified according to TCO Certified, generation 9. With more certified products from more brands, it is easier for purchasers to make more sustainable choices.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCO Certified is the world's leading sustainability certification for IT products and a tool that helps purchasers and purchasing organizations get sustainability right. TCO Certified, generation 9, was launched at the end of 2021. Since then, products have been certified at a record rate. The milestone of 1,000 certified new product models has already been reached — more than a month earlier than when the previous generation was released. This is despite stricter environmental and social sustainability criteria, for example increased transparency around certified products with more than 40 new Sustainability Performance Indicators (SPIs) added and an expanded system for safer substances that now also covers process chemicals used in the manufacture of IT products.

The direction is clear: the IT industry's interest in sustainability is at a record high and is continuing to grow. Engagement among IT brands is largely driven by purchasers in both the private and public sectors who are demanding more sustainable IT products.

"It's fantastic to see progress accelerating and more brands taking responsibility and joining us on the journey towards our vision where all IT products have a sustainable life cycle. With more certified products, it becomes easier for purchasers to make better choices, which we also see more and more purchasers wanting to do," says Sören Enholm, CEO of TCO Development, the organization behind TCO Certified.

TCO Certified helps purchasers lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce e-waste, do circular procurement and maximize the value of IT investments. Criteria are updated every three years for step by step making certified products more sustainable.

All currently certified product models, over 3,500, are listed in our Product Finder . Information about criteria in TCO Certified can be found here .

About TCO Certified

The organization behind the sustainability certification TCO Certified is TCO Development. Our vision is that all IT products should have an environmentally and socially sustainable life cycle. Science-based criteria and independent verification of compliance help us track and accelerate progress over time.

