Q3 Interim Report 2022 - Boliden

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q3 2022

Revenues totaled SEK 19,480 m (15,906)

The operating profit totaled SEK 3,550 m (2,305)

The operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 3,484 m (2,419)

Free cash flow totaled SEK 97 m (962)

Earnings per share totaled SEK 9.90 (6.57)

Strong result despite high inflation

Lower metal prices compared with the previous quarter

Stable production in Mines but lower grades

Lower zinc production, but positive contribution from sale of electricity in Smelters

Continued high inflation

The decrease in free cash flow was mainly due to higher investments and increased inventory

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday, October 20 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70 291 57 80

Email: olof.grenmark@boliden.com

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on October 20, 2022.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Boliden