MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

FISCAL 2022 Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $1.0 billion , an increase of 23% YoY (14.0% increase YoY on an average daily sales basis)

Average daily sales growth of roughly 10 percentage points above the Industrial Production ("IP") index

Operating income of $144.0 million , or $138.6 million adjusted to exclude a gain on sale of property, acquisition-related costs, and restructuring and other charges 4

Operating margin of 14.1%, or 13.6% excluding the adjustments described above 4

Diluted EPS of $1.86 vs. $1.18 in the prior year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.79 vs. $1.26 in the prior year quarter 4

Repurchased 300,000 shares during the quarter at an average purchase price per share of $73.75

FISCAL 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $3.7 billion , an increase of 13.8% YoY (10.7% increase YoY on an average daily sales basis)

Operating income of $468.7 million , or $475.3 million adjusted to exclude a gain on sale of property, acquisition-related costs, and restructuring and other charges 4

Operating margin of 12.7%, or 12.9% excluding the adjustments described above 4

Diluted EPS of $6.06 vs. $3.87 in the prior year

Adjusted diluted EPS of $6.15 vs. $4.81 in the prior year4

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended September 3, 2022. The fiscal 2022 fourth quarter had five more selling days compared to the prior fiscal year quarter due to fiscal year 2022 including a 53rd week.

Financial Highlights1

FY22 Q4

FY21 Q4

Change

FY22

FY21

Change Net Sales

$1,022.2

$831.0

23.0 %

$3,691.9

$3,243.2

13.8 % Income from Operations

$144.0

$91.2

57.8 %

$468.7

$301.8

55.3 % Operating Margin

14.1 %

11.0 %





12.7 %

9.3 %



Net Income attributable to MSC

$104.1

$65.9

57.9 %

$339.8

$216.9

56.7 % Diluted EPS

$1.86 2 $1.18 3 57.6 %

$6.06 2 $3.87 3 56.6 %



























Adjusted Financial Highlights1,4

FY22 Q4

FY21 Q4

Change

FY22

FY21

Change Net Sales

$1,022.2

$831.0

23.0 %

$3,691.9

$3,243.2

13.8 % Income from Operations

$138.6

$96.9

43.1 %

$475.3

$371.8

27.8 % Operating Margin

13.6 %

11.7 %





12.9 %

11.5 %



Net Income attributable to MSC

$100.2

$70.4

42.3 %

$344.7

$269.9

27.7 % Diluted EPS

$1.79 2 $1.26 3 42.1 %

$6.15 2 $4.81 3 27.9 %

1 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 2 Based on 56.1 million and 56.0 million diluted shares outstanding for FY22 Q4 and FY22, respectively. 3 Based on 55.9 million and 56.1 million diluted shares outstanding for FY21 Q4 and FY21, respectively. 4 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in schedules accompanying this press release.

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We ended fiscal 2022 on a strong note as we executed across our growth initiatives and delivered another quarter of double-digit average daily sales growth. This continued momentum translated into average daily sales growth of 14% for our fiscal fourth quarter, well above our goal of exceeding the IP index by 400 basis points. Combined with continued progress on our Mission Critical journey, we successfully executed on our aggressive growth plan resulting in significant margin improvement."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "In addition to revenue growth, I am encouraged by the profitability of our business in what has been a complex operating environment. We delivered 140 basis points of adjusted operating margin improvement in fiscal 2022, resulting in an adjusted incremental margin of over 23%. This strong performance was largely driven by productivity improvements through our Mission Critical program, which is on track to exceed our goal of $100 million in savings by the end of fiscal 2023. As we look ahead to next year and build off the momentum of our fourth quarter results, we expect another year of strong topline growth and adjusted operating margin expansion. Our expected cash flow conversion will afford us flexibility on capital allocation in fiscal 2023."

Gershwind concluded, "I am proud of the hard work and resiliency of our associates, whose focus and dedication are integral to the near-term and long-term success of MSC. Looking forward, I remain excited about the long-term growth prospects of our business. We have a leading position in the marketplace across our core business lines and our ability to execute in any macro environment sets us up to continue delivering strong results in fiscal 2023 and beyond."

Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until November 3, 2022.

The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2023 first quarter results is scheduled for January 5, 2023.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.1 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of approximately 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about the future impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity and energy prices, the impact of prolonged periods of low, high and rapid inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, including our transition from being a spot-buy supplier to a mission-critical partner to our customers; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales, operations and supply chain; the retention of key personnel; the credit risk of our customers, including changes in credit risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher inflation and fluctuations in interest rates; the risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, such as personal protective equipment or "PPE" products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages, labor shortages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems, or violations of data privacy laws; the retention of qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands or supply chain disruptions, including due to import restrictions or global geopolitical conditions; changes to governmental trade or sanctions policies, including the impact from significant import restrictions or tariffs or moratoriums on economic activity with certain countries or regions; risks related to opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities or incur additional borrowings on terms we deem attractive; the interest rate uncertainty due to the London InterBank Offered Rate (LIBOR) reform; the failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including government action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other laws applicable to our business; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; goodwill and intangible assets recorded resulting from our acquisitions could be impaired; our common stock price may be volatile due to factors outside of our control; and the significant control that our principal shareholders exercise over us, which may result in our taking actions or failing to take actions which our other shareholders do not prefer. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



September 3,

August 28,

2022

2021 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,537

$ 40,536 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

687,608



560,373 Inventories

715,625



624,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

96,853



89,167 Total current assets

1,543,623



1,314,245 Property, plant and equipment, net

286,666



298,416 Goodwill

710,130



692,704 Identifiable intangibles, net

114,328



101,854 Operating lease assets

64,780



49,011 Other assets

9,887



5,885 Total assets $ 2,729,414

$ 2,462,115











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 325,680

$ 202,433 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

18,560



13,927 Accounts payable

217,378



186,330 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

164,326



159,238 Total current liabilities

725,944



561,928 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

468,912



583,616 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

47,616



36,429 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

124,659



108,827 Other noncurrent liabilities

—



9,443 Total liabilities

1,367,131



1,300,243 Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred Stock

—



— Class A Common Stock

48



48 Class B Common Stock

9



9 Additional paid-in capital

798,408



740,867 Retained earnings

681,292



532,315 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,121)



(17,984) Class A treasury stock, at cost

(106,202)



(104,384) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity

1,350,434



1,150,871 Noncontrolling interest

11,849



11,001 Total shareholders' equity

1,362,283



1,161,872 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,729,414

$ 2,462,115

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)













Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

September 3,

August 28,

September 3,

August 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 1,022,245

$ 831,031

$ 3,691,893

$ 3,243,224 Cost of goods sold

594,017



482,056



2,133,645



1,909,709 Gross profit

428,228



348,975



1,558,248



1,333,515 Operating expenses

290,262



253,312



1,083,862



994,468 Impairment loss, net

—



—



—



5,886 Restructuring and other costs

4,121



4,449



15,805



31,392 Gain on sale of property

(10,132)



—



(10,132)



- Income from operations

143,977



91,214



468,713



301,769 Other income (expense):





















Interest expense

(5,977)



(3,878)



(17,599)



(14,510) Interest income

93



14



150



66 Other income (expense), net

(368)



(670)



(132)



1,054 Total other expense

(6,252)



(4,534)



(17,581)



(13,390) Income before provision for income taxes

137,725



86,680



451,132



288,379 Provision for income taxes

33,371



20,803



110,650



70,442 Net income

104,354



65,877



340,482



217,937 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

223



(57)



696



1,030 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 104,131

$ 65,934

$ 339,786

$ 216,907 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:





















Net income per common share:





















Basic $ 1.86

$ 1.19

$ 6.09

$ 3.89 Diluted $ 1.86

$ 1.18

$ 6.06

$ 3.87 Weighted-average shares used in computing

net income per common share:





















Basic

55,858



55,509



55,777



55,737 Diluted

56,061



55,903



56,045



56,093

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands)















Fiscal Years Ended

September 3,

August 28,

2022

2021 Net income, as reported $ 340,482

$ 217,937 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:









Foreign currency translation adjustments

(4,985)



3,852 Comprehensive income

335,497



221,789 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:









Net income

(696)



(1,030) Foreign currency translation adjustments

(152)



(418) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 334,649

$ 220,341

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



Fiscal Years Ended

September 3,

August 28,

2022

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 340,482

$ 217,937 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

70,376



68,846 Non-cash operating lease cost

17,190



18,578 Stock-based compensation

19,264



17,721 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

921



563 Gain on sale of property

(10,132)



— Inventory write-down

—



30,091 Operating lease and fixed asset impairment due to restructuring

—



16,335 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration

(879)



— Provision for credit losses

9,806



8,181 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

10,761



(13,611) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts associated with business acquired:









Accounts receivable

(123,571)



(73,041) Inventories

(81,494)



(107,037) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(7,429)



(10,141) Operating lease liabilities

(17,147)



(33,312) Other assets

(2,258)



(1,055) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

20,293



84,407 Total adjustments

(94,299)



6,525 Net cash provided by operating activities

246,183



224,462 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(61,373)



(53,746) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(57,865)



(22,000) Net proceeds from sale of property

24,745



— Net cash used in investing activities

(94,493)



(75,746) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Repurchases of common stock

(27,359)



(71,261) Payments of regular cash dividends

(167,376)



(167,299) Payments of special cash dividend

—



(195,351) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan

4,296



4,136 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options

34,659



29,667 Borrowings under credit facilities

374,000



583,500 Payments under credit facilities

(364,500)



(399,200) Contributions from noncontrolling interest

—



100 Proceeds from other long-term debt

—



4,750 Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt

—



(20,000) Payments on finance lease and financing obligations

(2,466)



(2,584) Other, net

606



(205) Net cash used in financing activities

(148,140)



(233,747) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(549)



356 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,001



(84,675) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year

40,536



125,211 Cash and cash equivalents – end of year $ 43,537

$ 40,536 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for income taxes $ 117,038

$ 73,116 Cash paid for interest $ 16,903

$ 13,995

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Results Excluding Impairment Loss and Loss Recovery (prior year), Inventory Write-downs (prior year), Legal Costs (prior year), Gain on Sale of Property, Acquisition-Related Costs and Restructuring and Other Costs

To supplement MSC's unaudited and audited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP incremental margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude impairment loss and loss recovery (prior year), inventory write-downs (prior year), legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE (prior year), gain on sale of property, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other costs, and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude impairment loss and loss recovery (prior year), inventory write-downs (prior year), legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE (prior year), gain on sale of property, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other costs, and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.































MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fourteen Weeks Ended September 3, 2022 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)































GAAP Financial

Measure



Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs



Gain on Sale of

Property

Acquisition-

Related Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 1,022,245

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,022,245





























Cost of Goods Sold

594,017



-



-



-



594,017





























Gross Profit

428,228



-



-



-



428,228 Gross Margin

41.9 %



-



-



-



41.9 %





























Operating Expenses

290,262



-



-



665



289,597 Operating Exp as % of Sales

28.4 %



-



-



0.1 %



28.3 %





























Restructuring and Other Costs

4,121



4,121



-



-



-





























Gain on Sale of Property

(10,132)



-



(10,132)



-



-





























Income from Operations

143,977



(4,121)



10,132



(665)



138,631 Operating Margin

14.1 %



-0.4 %



1.0 %



-0.1 %



13.6 % Incremental Margin

27.6 %





















21.8 %





























Total Other Expense

(6,252)



-



-



-



(6,252)





























Income before provision for income taxes

137,725



(4,121)



10,132



(665)



132,379





























Provision for income taxes

33,371



(1,080)



2,655



(174)



31,970 Net income

104,354



(3,041)



7,477



(491)



100,409 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

223



-



-



-



223 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 104,131

$ (3,041)

$ 7,477

$ (491)

$ 100,186





























Net income per common share:



























Diluted $ 1.86

$ (0.06)

$ 0.14

$ (0.01)

$ 1.79





























*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding



























































MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fiscal Year Ended September 3, 2022 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)































GAAP Financial

Measure



Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs



Gain on Sale of

Property

Acquisition-

Related Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 3,691,893

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 3,691,893





























Cost of Goods Sold

2,133,645



-



-



-



2,133,645





























Gross Profit

1,558,248



-



-



-



1,558,248 Gross Margin

42.2 %



-



-



-



42.2 %





























Operating Expenses

1,083,862



-



-



876



1,082,986 Operating Exp as % of Sales

29.4 %



-



-



0.0 %



29.3 %





























Restructuring and Other Costs

15,805



15,805



-



-



-





























Gain on Sale of Property

(10,132)



-



(10,132)



-



-





























Income from Operations

468,713



(15,805)



10,132



(876)



475,262 Operating Margin

12.7 %



-0.4 %



0.3 %



0.0 %



12.9 % Incremental Margin

37.2 %





















23.1 %





























Total Other Expense

(17,581)



-



-



-



(17,581)





























Income before provision for income taxes

451,132



(15,805)



10,132



(876)



457,681





























Provision for income taxes

110,650



(4,016)



2,574



(223)



112,315 Net income

340,482



(11,789)



7,558



(653)



345,366 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

696



-



-



-



696 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 339,786

$ (11,789)

$ 7,558

$ (653)

$ 344,670





























Net income per common share:



























Diluted $ 6.06

$ (0.21)

$ 0.14

$ (0.01)

$ 6.15





























*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding





















































MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended August 28, 2021 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

























GAAP Financial

Measure



Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC Industrial

Restructuring and

Other Costs

Legal and

Acquisition

Costs(1)

Adjusted Total MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 831,031

$ -

$ -

$ 831,031























Cost of Goods Sold

482,056



-



-



482,056























Gross Profit

348,975



-



-



348,975 Gross Margin

42.0 %



-



-



42.0 %























Operating Expenses

253,312



-



1,199



252,113 Operating Exp as % of Sales

30.5 %



-



0.1 %



30.3 %























Restructuring and Other Costs

4,449



4,449



-



-























Income from Operations

91,214



(4,449)



(1,199)



96,862 Operating Margin

11.0 %



-0.5 %



-0.1 %



11.7 %























Total Other Expense

(4,534)



-



-



(4,534)























Income before provision for income taxes

86,680



(4,449)



(1,199)



92,328























Provision for income taxes

20,803



(922)



(249)



21,974 Net income

65,877



(3,527)



(950)



70,354 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(57)



-



-



(57) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 65,934

$ (3,527)

$ (950)

$ 70,411























Net income per common share:





















Diluted $ 1.18

$ (0.06)

$ (0.02)

$ 1.26























(1)Legal and acquisition costs incurred during the fourth fiscal quarter includes $180 related to the impairment of prepaid PPE and $1,019 related to the acquisitions of Wm. F. Hurst Co., LLC and the outsourcing and logistics business of TAC Insumos Industriales, S. de R.L. de C.V. and certain of its affiliates. *Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding





































MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Fiscal Year Ended August 28, 2021 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





































GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Inventory

Write-

down

Restructuring

and Other

Costs

Impairment

Loss, net

Legal and

Acquisition

Costs(1)

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 3,243,224

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 3,243,224



































Cost of Goods Sold

1,909,709



30,091



-



-



-



1,879,618



































Gross Profit

1,333,515



(30,091)



-



-



-



1,363,606 Gross Margin

41.1 %



-0.9 %



-



-



-



42.0 %



































Operating Expenses

994,468



-



-



-



2,620



991,848 Operating Exp as % of Sales

30.7 %



-



-



-



0.1 %



30.6 %



































Impairment Loss, net

5,886



-



-



5,886



-



-



































Restructuring and Other Costs

31,392



-



31,392



-



-



-



































Income from Operations

301,769



(30,091)



(31,392)



(5,886)



(2,620)



371,758 Operating Margin

9.3 %



-0.9 %



-1.0 %



-0.2 %



-0.1 %



11.5 %



































Total Other Expense

(13,390)



-



-



-



-



(13,390)



































Income before provision for income taxes

288,379



(30,091)



(31,392)



(5,886)



(2,620)



358,368

































- Provision for income taxes

70,442



(7,309)



(7,625)



(1,430)



(636)



87,442 Net income

217,937



(22,782)



(23,767)



(4,456)



(1,984)



270,926 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,030



-



-



-



-



1,030 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 216,907

$ (22,782)

$ (23,767)

$ (4,456)

$ (1,984)

$ 269,896



































Net income per common share:

































Diluted $ 3.87

$ (0.41)

$ (0.42)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.04)

$ 4.81



































(1) Legal and acquisition costs incurred during fiscal year 2021 include $1,601 related to the impairment of prepaid PPE and $1,019 related to the acquisitions of Wm. F. Hurst Co., LLC and the outsourcing and logistics business of TAC Insumos Industriales, S. de R.L. de C.V. and certain of its affiliates. *Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding

