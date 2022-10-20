LuckyTruck raises seed extension and adds Julie Zimmer as CEO

CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LuckyTruck, the tech-enabled retail insurance agent focused exclusively on trucking, announced today it raised a $2.4m seed extension. Led by Candid Insurance Investors, an angel network of top P&C insurance industry CEO's, this round brings LuckyTruck's total funding to $6.5m.

The modern reality of trucking needs a solution like LuckyTruck" — Parker Beauchamp

Parker Beauchamp of Markd, an insurance focused venture capital firm, made a significant contribution to the round as well.

"Trucking has become more complex and that requires a higher level of company flexibility," said Beauchamp. "The modern reality of trucking needs a solution like LuckyTruck. I'm eager to see LuckyTruck bring the space into the future, and I am confident in their vision. LuckyTruck understands the industry's need to modernize the purchase and management of trucking insurance."

Draper University Ventures and SiriusPoint also participated in the round.

As a part of the raise, industry titan and former advisor/board member to LuckyTruck, Julie Zimmer, is joining the team as CEO. Julie brings over 30 years of experience in insurance and insurtech, most recently, serving as Head of Insurance at Flexport. Prior, she served as Chief Operations Officer at Embroker and ran HUB International's middle market team globally.

"I see LuckyTruck at the forefront of the digitization of commercial trucking insurance," said Zimmer. "The growth of the business under Devin's leadership has been tremendous – I'm looking forward to building on his mission of taking the friction out of trucking insurance and providing a valuable service to the overall supply chain."

LuckyTruck has experienced unprecedented growth in 2022, the team has grown from 25 employees in January to 60+ in October. Further, the company has grown to 700+ active customers in just 4 short years. With NPS scores consistently over 70, it's evident that the LuckyTruck platform is meeting the needs of trucking insurance customers across the country.

LuckyTruck is the only retail agent that brings together all the essential pieces of the insurance purchase and management processes in one easy-to-use digital platform, leveraging data and automation to take the friction out of all aspects of the customer journey.

With additional funding and Zimmer on board, LuckyTruck is looking forward to advancing its digital insurance and financial solutions for the industry.

About LuckyTruck

Launched in 2019, LuckyTruck is a modern insurance platform for commercial trucking. It is the first all-in-one retail platform exclusively focused on the trucking insurance market. For more information, visit https://www.luckytruck.com/.

About Candid Insurance Investors

Candid Insurance Investors is an angel network of CEO's with a combined 150 years of experience in the P&C insurance industry. The network is connected to every major P&C insurance company in the country. For more information, visit https://www.candidinvestors.com/.

About Markd

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Markd is a venture capital company focused on funding and partnering with transformative insurtechs. Markd's mission is to power substantial work and continually inspire more ideas to prevent hurt and loss. For more information, visit https://markd.vc/.

About Draper University Ventures

Based in San Francisco, California, Draper University Ventures is an accelerator, incubator and fund dedicated to alumni of Draper University. For more information, visit https://www.draperuniversity.com/.

About SiriusPoint

Headquartered in Bermuda, SiriusPoint is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.siriuspt.com/.

