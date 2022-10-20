Hexaware Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global technology consulting and solutions company, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes Hexaware's deep expertise in helping customers move successfully to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration, and operations. Additionally, AWS Migration Competency status enables eligible Hexaware clients to offset the initial cost of their migrations with support from the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), which accelerates cloud migration using tools that reduce costs via automation.

"Achieving AWS Migration Competency status was an essential step in our continued commitment to helping our clients achieve their business and technology goals and maximize their investment with AWS," said Hexaware's Vinod Chandran – President, Markets. "It demonstrates to our clients that Hexaware is the right partner for their migration needs while also providing them with access to funding through the MAP program. It's a win-win."

This competency marks Hexaware's sixth AWS competency designation, following the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency, AWS Retail Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Mobile Competency, and AWS IoT Competency.

The Hexaware and AWS partnership combines the best of Hexaware's migration and modernization expertise with AWS's scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions.

"To receive the AWS Migration Competency status, AWS Partners need to have significant technical expertise and a proven track record of delivering projects successfully to happy customers," said Keith Groom, AWS's Global Head of Partner Sales for Microsoft & VMware Workloads on AWS. "Hexaware has both. Also, with their cloud transformation platform Amaze®, they have demonstrated a commitment to innovation that mirrors our own."

Hexaware's patented cloud transformation platform Amaze®, transforms portfolio applications from closed-enterprise architectures to AWS public cloud, enabling true cloud benefits like high availability, high scalability, and pay-per-use with very high ROI. From assessment to migration and validation, Amaze® is a key differentiator in driving AWS adoption. It enables enterprises to migrate their applications, middleware, databases, and data warehouses to the AWS cloud faster, better, and more cost-effectively.

