EQUITY ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Investigation of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) and Encourages KNBE Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating KnowBe4, Inc. ("KnowBe4") (NASDAQ: KNBE) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On October 12, 2022, KnowBe4 announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"). According to the announcement, KnowBe4 stockholders are expected to receive $24.90 per share for their shares of stock, which is lower than the stock's 52-week high value. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, KnowBe4 shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether KnowBe4's officers and directors failed to maximize the buyout price for the company's stockholders, or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties to KnowBe4 stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to Vista at $24.90 per share.

KnowBe4 shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

