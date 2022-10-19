Hydrite® Awarded One Green Globes® Certification for New Corporate Headquarters by the Green Building Initiative

Hydrite® Awarded One Green Globes® Certification for New Corporate Headquarters by the Green Building Initiative

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, has earned a Green Globes® for New Construction certification with a One Green Globes® rating for its new corporate headquarters by the Green Building Initiative.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in more than 25 states. (PRNewswire)

The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing climate impacts through improved built environments.

One Green Globes® Certified recognizes a company's commitment to reduced environmental impact, improved occupant wellness and resource efficiency.

"We are proud to have a well-designed space that supports both our employees and the environment that will serve us well beyond our 100-year anniversary," said Chief Executive Officer Paul Honkamp.

Completed in December 2021, the building is located in Brookfield, Wisconsin, at the Golf Parkway Corporate Center within The Corridor, a mixed-use development in southeastern Wisconsin.

It features a two-story, 45,000-square-foot sustainable design with floor-to-ceiling windows, energy-saving features and recycled building materials.

The facility's modeled energy use exceeds the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standard 90.1, a benchmark energy standard for commercial buildings.

Other notable achievements:

Majority LED light fixtures with exterior full cutoff features

Light output daylighting controls

High-efficiency rooftop unit and variable air volume boxes

Low-flow faucets

Minimal landscaping and turf grass

Electric vehicle charging stations

Sheltered bicycle parking

This certification and rating reflects Hydrite's sustainability vision of empowering employees to positively impact the environment and their communities.

"We recognize our responsibility for the success of future generations and therefore work to be better stewards of our resources with our customers, our employees and our communities," said Vice President of Strategic Business Improvement Terry Fons.

Backed by the executive leadership team, Hydrite continues to integrate sustainability into its vision, mission, values and ESG principles to provide a framework for responsible growth.

About Hydrite

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in more than 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 tractors, van trailers, tankers and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries www.hydrite.com.

Hydrite's new 45,000-square-foot, two-story office building in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is designed for sustainable growth with an all-glass, energy-efficient design. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hydrite