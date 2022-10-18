Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Moderate Webinar Around the Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022

David Bartolone will join Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory CEO Martin O'Malley and other industry experts to discuss legal technology, talent, and trends

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate a session focused on insights drawn from Wolters Kluwer's recent Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022. The webinar, titled "Future Ready Lawyer 2022: Technology, Talent, and Trends," will take place on Wednesday, October 19, at 12pm ET.

(PRNewswire)

Throughout the session, a panel of industry leaders will explore key findings from the report, including the shifting dynamics between law firms and corporate counsel, trends in technology adoption, tech's impact on productivity, and more. The panel includes Martin O'Malley, Chief Executive Officer of Legal & Regulatory at Wolters Kluwer; Patricia Manca Diaz, Partner Leader of New Law Services at PwC Tax and Legal Services; David Lat, Founder at Original Jurisdiction and Founding Editor at Above the Law; Saskia Mehlhorn, U.S. Director of Knowledge Services at Norton Rose Fulbright; Jean O'Grady, Director of Research at Venable LLP and Founder at Dewey B Strategic; and Ali Shahidi, Chief Innovation & Client Solutions Officer at SheppardMullin.

"It's important for legal professionals to understand the forces that are impacting the future of law in order to prepare for the future," said Bartolone. "I look forward to joining this talented group of panelists and sharing our thoughts and insights on this year's report."

The Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022 was conducted online by a global independent research firm on behalf of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, with insights drawn from more than 750 legal professionals in law firms, corporate legal departments, and business services firms. The survey covers trends affecting lawyers, the future of law as the industry overall undergoes a significant transformation, and how well-prepared legal organizations are to drive higher performance.

To register for the webinar, visit: Future Ready Lawyer 2022: Technology, Talent, and Trends

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.