New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) orders five LFSe+, the 100% battery electric bus model of Nova Bus

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is delighted to announce it has been awarded a contract for five LFSe+, the 40' long-range 100% battery electric bus model of Nova Bus, by the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The first delivery is expected by the fourth quarter of 2023. The buses will be assembled at the Nova Bus facility in Plattsburgh, New York State.

This purchase is in line with the MTA's goal of transitioning its entire 5,800 bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2040. All bus procurements will be exclusively zero-emissions by 2029. This order of five Nova Bus LFSe+ will support the MTA's transition by integrating a new electric bus model to its fleet.

The MTA operates the largest public transportation agency in North America, carrying 16% of all bus passengers. This year, it received $116,000,000 through the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Low or No Emission Grant Program to buy battery electric buses to replace older diesel buses and launch a comprehensive workforce training and development program.

With an electric drive motor coupled with BAE Systems' next-generation power electronics focused on efficiency, the Nova Bus LFSe+ long-range electric bus provides reduced maintenance costs and eliminates all emission of pollutants and greenhouse gases. The LFSe+ is the perfect pairing of Nova Bus' proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies, making it a first-choice solution for the transition to sustainable public transport.

"We are delighted that our LFSe+ will be joining the growing MTA fleet of electric buses," said Martin Larose, President of Nova Bus. "The MTA is a long-standing partner of Nova Bus and we are thrilled to be part of its transition to electromobility, as well as humbled to be supporting its goal of reaching a zero-emission fleet by 2040. We are excited about the future and looking forward to every community benefiting from cleaner air thanks to zero-emission buses in New York."

