Cambia Health Solutions appoints Donna L. Milavetz, MD, MPH as chief medical officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Solutions is pleased to announce Donna L. Milavetz, MD, MPH, FACP as chief medical officer. She will lead clinical strategy and program design and clinical policy and quality outcomes across the organization.

"Since Dr. Milavetz joined Cambia as executive medical director earlier this year, she has established herself as an entrepreneurial and collaborative leader," said Jared Short, Cambia's chief executive officer. "Dr. Milavetz's deep clinical strategic experience and sharp business acumen uniquely position us to deliver on our promise of making health care easier and lives better."

Dr. Milavetz brings more than 25 years of clinical experience and business leadership in value-based care, quality improvement and preventive medicine. She joined the leadership team at one of Cambia's regional health plans in February 2022. In that role, she collaborated with local health care providers to improve clinical outcomes and enhance the quality of care. While overseeing medical cost stewardship for the health plan, Dr. Milavetz partnered with employers to decrease health care expenses and out-of-pocket costs for their employees and their families.

Prior to joining Cambia, Dr. Milavetz served in vice president roles at Steward Health Care. She founded and led Onsite Care, Inc. as its chief executive officer and chief medical officer for more than a decade.

A distinguished community leader, Dr. Milavetz is passionate about improving women's health and has launched programs including the Women's Heart Clinic at the Mayo Clinic. She is a volunteer physician and currently sits on the board of Jewish Family Services and serves as chair of the board of governors for the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce.

"I am honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for Cambia and the health care industry," said Dr. Milavetz. "Cambia is at the forefront of innovation and I look forward to building passionate teams and a clinical strategy that transforms how people access and receive care."

Dr. Milavetz received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arizona College of Medicine and Master of Public Health from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. Additionally, she completed internal medicine residencies at the University of Minnesota and Beth Israel Hospital, Harvard University in Massachusetts.

