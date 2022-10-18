2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Heats up with Major Upgrades

Safety Tech Updated to Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 System

New 8-inch Touchscreen with Toyota Audio Multimedia Standard for All Models

Sharpened Front and Rear Styling

Premium Audio with 800-watt JBL 8-speaker System Now Standard on XSE grade

Eye Popping New Colors Added

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Corolla Hatchback takes all the reliable hardware from the Corolla Sedan and mixes it with a bit of mischievous fun to make a stylish yet practical sporty machine. For 2023, the Corolla Hatchback shares all the safety and multimedia upgrades from the Sedan and adds a few of its own.

Starting with the look, Corolla Hatch's striking design is revved up for 2023 with an updated front grill and rear bumper with available silver accents. The new premium large daytime running light (DRL) headlights and taillights are borrowed from the new GR Corolla super hatch. The SE model features new-design 10-spoke 16-inch aluminum wheels, while the XSE gets new 18-inch graphite-colored aluminum wheels.

All 2023 Corolla models upgrade to new Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with new Proactive Driving Assist, including Obstacle Anticipation Assist and Deceleration Assist. The SE grade joins the XSE in featuring standard Smart Key, while both grades add enhanced Sport driving mode tuning and red interior accents replacing blue.

The new 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system offers more versatility than ever, including standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. Both model grades also gain two rear-seat USB-C ports, bringing the total in the car to four. The XSE piles on the value by making Qi-compatible wireless device charging standard, along with the sonically stunning JBL Premium Audio with an 800-watt 8-speaker System. What's more, all 2023 Corolla models deliver added value with Safety Connect and Service Connect with up to a 10-year trial subscription.

The Many Colors of Fun

In tandem with styling updates for 2023 come two standout new colors for the Corolla Hatchback. Blue Crush Metallic replaces Galactic Aqua Mica, while Inferno replaces Blue Flame. Colors that carry over from 2022 include Midnight Black Metallic, Classic Silver Metallic, Finish Line Red, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl and Ice Cap. Two-tone color combinations using a Midnight Black Metallic roof are available to further heat up Corolla Hatch's striking good looks.

Solid Core, Dynamic Lines

Corolla Hatchback's bold look begins with a rounded, muscular physique accented by chiseled character lines and simple, condensed three-dimensional highlights. Combined with the 16- or 18-inch wheels, the shape gives the Hatchback an active, well-planted attitude. Slim, aggressive LED headlamps, updated for 2023, wrap deeply into the front fenders and give Corolla Hatchback a distinct expression. The LED taillamps feature a diffusing inner lens designed to highlight the Hatchback's stout stance. The XSE adds LED fog lights to the front fascia accented by chrome fog bezels.

Naturally, the Hatchback is practical, starting with the hatch itself. Made from TSOP (Toyota Super Olefin Polymer) and ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), the car's lightweight hatch is easy to open and close. The available Enhanced Cargo Space option adds six cubic feet of space by lowering the cargo floor, made possible by switching out the spare tire for a tire repair kit.

Tech + Comfort

The standard 4.2-inch display is located between the tachometer and speedometer. The available 7-in Fully Digital Gauge Cluster allows the driver to choose between multiple digital speedometer styles customizing their driving experience.

Featuring rich graphics, the easy-to-read MID can be custom configured by the driver and offers intuitive operation to access information for the audio and multimedia systems. This includes hands-free phone operation, navigation and vehicle information including fuel efficiency and tire pressure and TSS 3.0 functions. Other important parameters and system settings are also available, and the driver can operate the system via steering wheel-mounted controls and voice command.

The Corolla Hatchback cabin is equal parts sporty, elegant and, as always, Corolla-comfortable and durable. Minimized gaps between buttons and switches and consistency in all materials and elements' shape, color, grain and gloss help maximize continuity and aesthetic quality. High-gloss materials are paired with matte elements – silver accents with Piano Black and available contrast stitching – to accentuate a premium look and feel.

The center console incorporates a tray ahead of the gearshift that can hold small items such as a smartphone or wallet. When the car is so equipped, the tray serves as the Qi wireless device charging area. A 5.5-inch smartphone can easily fit inside the center console box.

Seating comfort, always a Toyota strength, is optimized in the Corolla Hatchback to provide a natural body posture and position. Ample front door storage includes cup holders that can fit 24-ounce bottles. Rear seat passengers have upper door cup holders that hold 16-ounce bottles.

The Corolla Hatchback SE grade comes standard with single-zone automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, automatic up/down power windows and two front and two rear USB ports.

Both the XSE and SE grades come with Paddle Shifters standard. The XSE grade comes with dual-zone climate control, fabric/SofTex trimmed seating, unique stitching on the instrument panel and doors, heated front seats and an eight-way power driver's seat standard.

A Driver's Hatchback

Toyota designed the Corolla Hatchback as a complete driver's package, with a seamless combination of comfort and sporty controllability that begins at its TNGA-C platform. The structure employs extensive use of aluminum and high- and ultra-high tensile steel. A mixture of adhesives, spot welding and additional bracing – top to bottom, side to side – to create a super-strong, super-tight platform for ride comfort and handling agility.

The MacPherson strut front suspension employs sophisticated techniques, including a strut bearing mounted coaxially with the kingpin axis. This feature allows smoother upward suspension travel, especially while traversing bumps, resulting in a more comfortable steering feel. The multi-link rear suspension is highly adept at comfortably absorbing bumps while prioritizing agility. The result: A Corolla Hatchback that delivers an uncanny blend of balance, composure and feel that invites the driver to seek out twisty roads.

Powertrain and road noise are hushed thanks to drivetrain efficiencies and the widespread deployment of sound-absorbing materials, including Thinsulate®, sealants, foams and silencer pads. As one example, the floor silencer pad is one large piece, instead of many smaller elements. The TNGA structure employs additional seals in body gaps to insulate noise penetration and enhance air-sealing performance. Even Corolla Hatchback's Aero Stabilizing Fins on the taillights help by combatting wind drone.

Dynamic-Force Engine Aptly Named

The 2.0-liter Dynamic-Force direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine delivers exuberant performance from 169 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 151 lb-ft. peak torque at 4,800 rpm. Its features read like those of a sports car: very high compression ratio (13:1), ultra-low internal friction, Toyota D4-S fuel injection combining direct injection and secondary port injectors, high-speed combustion and VVT-iE intelligent variable valve-timing on the intake side and VVT-i on the exhaust. (VVT-iE uses an electric motor instead of oil pressure to control the variable valve timing.)

Features like a rigid crank case with integrated stiffener, a lightweight resin camshaft cover and a ribbed oil pan help to make the engine a smooth operator. With all the fun comes the bonus of low fuel consumption, with EPA-estimated 32 city / 41 highway / 35 combined MPG for SE grade with CVT and 30 city / 38 highway / 33 combined for XSE grade with CVT. Automatic Stop/Start reduces fuel usage in urban driving.

A continuously variable-capacity oil pump and a variable cooling system with electric water pump help maximize engine performance and efficiency. The 2.0-liter Dynamic Force engine can achieve 40% thermal efficiency, among the highest in the world for a gas-fueled passenger vehicle engine and a true measure of how well the engine converts fuel to energy.

Next-Gen Multimedia

All 2023 Corolla models debut a new standard next generation 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The new system provides a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features and is Over-the-Air (OTA) updatable.

Users can interact with the new system's design through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With available Drive Connect, users have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist (Active Drive Connect trial or subscription required).

With Intelligent Assistant, speaking simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for driving directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperature and more. Cloud Navigation is the available onboard navigation solution that utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information.

To ensure the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate your next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia system allows dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. An available Wi-Fi Connect subscription offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices, turning the car into an AT&T Hotspot, along with the ability to link customers' separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle with the new Integrated Streaming feature. This augments the already robust audio playback ability that includes HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription.

The SE audio system includes six speakers. The audio experience goes to a higher level with the JBL® Premium Audio system with 8 speakers including an 800-watt amplifier. For 2023, it's made standard for the XSE.

All Corolla models offer a host of Connected Services available on all grades (trial or subscription required1). Safety Connect™, now with up to a 10-year trial subscription for 2023, includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance. Service Connect, also with up to a 10-year trial subscription for 2023, offers drivers the capability of receiving Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders. With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Toyota with the available Remote Connect service.

Standard Smart Key System with Push Button Start works on the front doors and hatch and also for remote keyless entry with lock, two-stage unlock, panic and trunk-release functions.

14G network dependent. Certain features include a trial period at no additional cost upon original date of new vehicle purchase or lease. After the trial period ends, a paid subscription is required. More details on trial periods and subscription-based features can be found at https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/.

Upgraded Safety Tech: TSS 3.0

Toyota became an early leader in equipping its vehicles with safety systems featuring automatic emergency braking. For 2023, Toyota Safety Sense technology in Corolla evolves to version 3.0 and includes enhanced versions of the following:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD)

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Automatic High Beams (AHB)

New features are Proactive Driving Assist, Obstacle Anticipation Assist and Deceleration Assist. In addition, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) is standard on XSE and available on SE.

The 2023 Corolla Hatchback has 10 standard airbags and Toyota's Star Safety System, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, Anti-lock Braking System and Smart Stop Technology. Corolla Hatchback also comes equipped with a standard backup camera.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The Corolla Hatchback also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a no additional cost plan that covers normal factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

