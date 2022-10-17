Wounded Warrior Project Announces Second Round of 2022 Grants to Veterans Service Organization Partners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) today announced investments in 21 veterans and military service organizations as part of its effort to build a network of support for America's wounded veterans and their families. These community partnership grants reflect WWP's ongoing commitment to providing warriors and their loved ones free access to life-changing resources.

"Wounded Warrior Project is proud and honored to stand with these organizations to help enhance quality of life for wounded veterans and their families across the nation," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We must work together as a community to ensure veterans' and their families' needs are met when and where they arise. Together, we provide a continuum of support for veterans at home, work, and in their communities."

The investment of more than $4.5 million will complement WWP's programs and services by supporting organizations that focus on:

Brain and mental health

Community integration

Caregiver support

Whole health and wellness

Financial wellness

Housing insecurity and wraparound services

Family resiliency and connection opportunities

The organizations receiving grants are:

Since 2012, WWP has partnered with and supported 218 organizations that assist wounded veterans and families at the local and national level, connecting them with the resources they need to thrive in civilian life.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

