Terra.do to Host Its First Ever Live Climate Career Fair at TechCrunch Disrupt '22

Fair brings 10 stellar hiring climate tech companies from Terra.do's leading climate career platform to one of the largest tech conferences in the world

STANFORD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra.do, a global climate career platform with the mission to get 100 million people working in climate by 2030, will host its first ever live Climate Career Fair at TechCrunch's Disrupt '22 conference. The event will take place at the Moscone West Center in San Francisco on October 20th. Terra.do will bring together hiring managers from 10 leading climate tech startups and several hundred attendees of the Disrupt conference for a live, two-hour climate career session.

This is the first time a climate career-focused event is being held in a setting as wide and sector-agnostic as TechCrunch Disrupt, a conference that routinely attracts more than 10,000 attendees during its 3-day span.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our innovative and highly-effective climate job fair to the TechCrunch Disrupt arena and to get climate careers in focus for the first time at this major conference," said Anshuman Bapna, co-founder and CEO of Terra.do. "We know that there is a huge appetite among tech talent for jobs that address climate change. We couldn't be happier to deploy our climate careers expertise at the premier tech conference in Silicon Valley."

Hiring companies participating in the event include:

Sofar Ocean

NextEra Mobility

Brimstone

Mighty Buildings

Prolific Machines

Lightship RV

Kairos Aerospace

Weavegrid

Crusoe Energy

Lumen Energy

The live event will take place on Thursday, October 20th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Moscone West's 2nd Floor, in Reception Room #2 (2002). Attendees must have a valid pass to attend TechCrunch Disrupt, which can be purchased at https://techcrunch.com/events/tc-disrupt-2022/.

In addition to the event hosted during Disrupt, Terra.do has a slate of upcoming virtual job fairs accessible through the company's app (available at www.terra.do).

Oct 25 : European Climate Job Fair

Oct 27 : Software Jobs in Climate

Terra.do's leading climate career and education platform is home to a community of tens of thousands professionals, with hundreds finding jobs in climate through the company's job fairs and thousands more having graduated from Terra.do's cohort-based learning programs. Over 50% of Terra.do graduates that want a climate job find one within 6 months of completing their program.

As part of the company's mission to educate a wide range of professionals about climate change, Terra.do offers a scholarship program for journalists to attend their flagship Climate Change: Learning for Action program. The intensive, 12-week course is a deep-dive into the entire landscape of climate change and the solutions being worked on to address it. For more information and to apply for the journalist scholarship, visit terra.do/journalist.

About Terra.do

Terra.do is a global climate career platform founded in 2020 by Anshuman Bapna, Dr. Kamal Kapadia, and Mayank Jain with the mission to get 100 million people working in climate by 2030. The platform brings together a wide-ranging community of professionals from critical climate industries such as energy, mobility, and regenerative agriculture and top experts in areas such as policy, science, and finance. Its immersive, cohort-based climate learning programs boast several thousand graduates from 25+ countries. Through Terra.do's job fairs, talent drops to employers, and rich network, its members have found roles in hundreds of leading climate tech companies and Fortune 100 sustainability teams and founded dozens of climate startups. For more information, visit www.terra.do

