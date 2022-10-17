Shipt Introduces Two New C-Suite Leaders

Company welcomes Alia Kemet as chief marketing officer and promotes Smrutha Ipparthi to chief product officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shipt announced the hiring of Alia Kemet as chief marketing officer and the promotion of Smrutha Ipparthi to chief product officer. These leadership updates come as Shipt continues to strategically evolve beyond its traditional marketplace offering.

Alia Kemet

"As we move into the next era of our business, Alia and Smrutha will bring incredible industry expertise to our team," said Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon. "Their collective experience and success in driving businesses forward in new and creative ways will be instrumental as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our customers, partners, drivers and shoppers."

Kemet will join Shipt in November and will oversee brand, creative, consumer insights and growth marketing. She holds more than 20 years of expertise in creative advertising, digital marketing, social media and integrated creative campaign development. Specifically, Kemet has direct experience working in sectors most relevant to Shipt's business – from grocery to consumer packaged goods to retail – with previous roles at Nike, Whole Foods Market, IKEA and, most recently, McCormick & Company.

"Shipt has made its presence known as a company who truly cares about the individual needs of its customers," said Kemet. "I've admired the company's commitment to innovation, which is rooted in creating exceptional experiences and celebrating every step of the delivery journey. I'm thrilled to lead a team that is driven by creativity and forward thinking."

Ipparthi joined Shipt in May 2021, and most recently served as Vice President of Engineering where she led teams focused on the shopper app and operations. As chief product officer, Ipparthi will oversee Shipt's product design teams to create solutions that meet the needs of customers, partners and shoppers. Prior to Shipt, Ipparthi held roles at companies across tech, retail and hospitality, including MGM Resorts International, Macy's and Arteza.

"I've had the chance to work alongside some of the brightest minds in tech during my first 18 months at Shipt, and I could not be more excited to continue my journey," said Ipparthi. "I'm honored by the opportunity to further Shipt's reputation as a brand that not only listens to the needs of customers, shoppers and retailers, but uses data to create innovative, personal and one-of-a-kind experiences."

Kemet and Ipparthi will report directly to Kamau Witherspoon, CEO, and are based in Washington D.C. and San Francisco respectively.

Smrutha Ipparthi

