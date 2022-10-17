RecNation Continues Rapid Expansion with Acquisition of State-of-the-Art Facility in San Antonio

First Location in the Alamo City Grows Texas Footprint and Offers Secure, Convenient Recreational Vehicles Storage Services for Outdoor Enthusiasts

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicles and marine storage facilities, today announced its expansion into the San Antonio market with the acquisition of a premier facility in Boerne, Texas.

RecNation San Antonio Facility (PRNewsfoto/RecNation Storage) (PRNewswire)

The new facility, located just 30 miles outside of central San Antonio, is one of the largest in RecNation's portfolio, with 440,000 total leasable square feet and more than 800 storage units comprised of enclosed, covered and uncovered marine and recreational vehicle storage. The property provides customers with a number of important safety and convenience features, including 24/7 video surveillance, secured perimeter fencing and automated gates for 24-hour accessibility, premium concrete drive aisles and well-lit driveways, as well as a mobile app for remote access and account management.

As one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in Texas, with an increasing "snowbird" population and access to multiple outdoor attractions, the Alamo City is becoming one of the top destinations for outdoor enthusiasts. This new property, located at 29 Scenic Loop Road in Boerne, Texas, is situated just three miles south of Boerne on the road to metropolitan San Antonio, making it easily accessible for residents across the region. The facility is also within 40 miles of a number of premier locations, including Boerne Lake, Medina Lake, Country State Natural Area, Canyon Lake and Guadalupe River State Park.

"We founded RecNation in Dallas based on our passion for the outdoors, and our focus on growing and serving customers across the southern U.S. would be incomplete without San Antonio. As a Texas resident I have seen the significant growth in the San Antonio market firsthand and as the former CEO of CyrusOne we invested a significant amount of capital building the largest data center portfolio in the city, and plan to bring the same commitment at RecNation," said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder, CEO and Chief Camper of RecNation. "For outdoor enthusiasts, the Alamo City has so much to offer – from its many lakes, rivers and parks to premier historical destinations to the breathtaking sights of the Texas Hill Country and the best hands down "Tex Mex" cuisine in the state – and more and more individuals and families are taking notice. We see significant demand for our top-of-the-line services in the region, and are excited to serve an expanded base of recreation lovers and enthusiasts in the greater San Antonio region with trusted, secure storage facilities to protect their cherished vehicles."

This expansion builds upon the Company's entrance into the Phoenix market earlier this year, as well as its continued growth in both Florida and Texas. Following the acquisition of the San Antonio facility, RecNation owns and operates 39 storage locations across Arizona, Texas and Florida with over 5.2 million square feet of leasable storage space.

In December 2021, RecNation partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a private investment management firm, and WOJO Capital Partners to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine vehicle enthusiasts across the nation.

About RecNation

RecNation acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. The company caters to the needs of the outdoor enthusiast by providing highly secure and professionally maintained facilities that provide superior customer service. To learn more and find a storage location near you, visit: https://www.recnationstorage.com/.

