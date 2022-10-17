InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Float Tool for Concrete Finishing (DNV-377)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better tool for smoothing out concrete," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the VIBER FLOAT. My design increases efficiency by simplifying the operation."

The invention provides an improved float tool for concrete finishing. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a traditional concrete float tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that a very smooth concrete finish is achieved. The invention features an innovative and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for concrete contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

