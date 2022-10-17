iCRYO Recognizes Top-Performing Franchisees at Inaugural Elevate Conference

Recovery and Wellness Franchise Celebrates Growth and Bright Future at 1st Annual Elevate Conference

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, recently recognized their top-performing franchisees at the company's 1st Annual Elevate Conference that took place in League City, Texas from September 22nd to the 25th. The event, which was open to franchisees, area developers, stakeholder and corporate team members, provided the opportunity for individuals to learn about what's next on the horizon for iCRYO, learn more about business tactics, and hear prominent speakers share their thoughts about the future of health and wellness.

iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand. (PRNewswire)

"iCRYO's 1st annual conference elevated our franchisees, our corporate staff, and our vendors, all so that we can ultimately elevate the lifestyle of our guests" stated Kyle Jones, COO and Co-Founder of iCRYO. "The passion these award winners have for the industry is humbling and inspiring, as they are dedicated to serving their communities, their employees, and the iCRYO brand."

The award winners include:

Highest Annual Sales - Travis Alá

Highest First Month Sales - Liz and Nick Mericle

Highest Single Day and Single Month Sales - Gregg and Tracey Miller

Top Sales Associate - Brittney Young , Dominika Smaga , and Rachel Torres

Phoenix Award - Bob and Deb Lemon

Warrior Award - Shelly Williams

Spotlight Award - Dayan Martins

Brand Ambassador Awards - Matt and Rachel Magneson , Liz and Nick Mericle , and Travis Alá

Brand Standard Award - Gregg and Tracey Miller

Franchisee of the Year - Gregg and Tracey Miller

Corporate Employee of the Year - Michelle Lewis

On a mission to elevate the lives of humans around the world through health, iCRYO wellness centers focus on a series of health related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery, and overall wellness. Currently, their franchise model is over 200 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

Over the 4-day event, Elevate hosted around 250 franchisees and attendees. The event featured guest speakers including former professional athletes, celebrities, and industry experts, including Brooke Adams, Paige Hathaway, Steve Weatherford, Rachel Scheer, Adam Fichman, Christine Forsythe, Nikki Leigh, and Miesha Tate. Featured sponsors included TheraLight, CryoBuilt, CRYO Science, Rapid Reboot, OxyHealth LLC, Desert Moon Wellness, Cryoskin by Artemis, Zenoti, Simplified.io, Pulse PEMF, BTL Aesthetics, Labanzat Group, and Society of Progressive Medical Training. Also included at Elevate was the 1st Annual iCRYO Golf Classic, a Black Tie Awards Gala, a Casino Night Theme Party, and much more.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, tnortman@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iCRYO