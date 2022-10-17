ATSG Achieves CRN's 2022 Triple Crown Award in Recognition of Remarkable IT Market Leadership

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced, that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG as a 2022 Triple Crown Award winner.

(PRNewsfoto/ATSG) (PRNewswire)

To qualify for the CRN Triple Crown Award, companies must earn a place on CRN's Solution Provider 500, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150, a ranking of high-growth organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes solution providers that have attained top-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.

For nine years, the CRN Triple Crown Award has recognized top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to achieving high revenue, company growth, and unparalleled technical expertise within the IT channel. Despite the shifting IT landscape, ATSG's proven ability to provide innovative technology services that drive positive outcomes and ensure an optimal digital experience for their end-users has never wavered. This award highlights ATSG as one of the largest, fastest-growing, highly certified IT solution providers in North America who demonstrates a rare combination of market leadership, sales acumen, and technical prowess.

"ATSG is once again honored to be recognized for the third consecutive year for the most prestigious CRN Triple Crown Award," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Our strategy, execution, innovation, and agility, combined with an uncompromising focus on exceptional client outcomes, is clearly working in today's dynamic marketplace. We see a clear path of success seamlessly integrating outstanding digital employee experiences with ultra-secure, hybrid infrastructure, all productized as a service. I want to thank our clients, our people, our partners, and our investors for enabling this exciting mission."

"The solution providers that have earned this year's Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth, and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award represents a chosen company's ability to go above and beyond, and we're excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global leader in transformational technology solutions as a service for today's digital enterprise. Through ATSG's service portfolio of secure Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Collaboration, and Customer Experience offerings, ATSG provides Intelligent IT leveraging its comprehensive Ai2 automation platform.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net. Like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

Ekubycheck@atsg.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATSG, Inc.