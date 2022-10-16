Canton Fair Selections Launch Bring Diverse High-Quality Products to the Fore on Day One of the Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair opens online on October 15, 2022. It is starting with the promoting event of Canton Fair Products Release, a four-day special edition event debuting over 200 attention-grabbing new products to global buyers. The series establishes industry benchmarks to guide and drive more enterprises to become more innovative and cultivate new competitive advantages.

The Canton Fair Selections series can be found on the official Canton Fair website. The series highlights 7 themes, including electronic appliances, building materials and home decorations, industrial manufacturing, hardware tools, household item, fashion life, and health and recreation. In total, 200 new product videos will be launched, each accessible by global buyers who can watch them directly through the new product release section of the official Canton Fair website, highlights will also be shared to official Canton Fair Facebook and Tiktok accounts as well as Canton Fair emails.

57% of the selected new products are from high-quality enterprises in related industries and fields of domestic manufacturing in China, including global top 500 companies such as Gree Electric Appliances, Midea Group, Unilumin Group; and leading forces in sub-sectors, such as Tongrun Auto Accessory, a leading company in jacks, Fuling Plastics, a leading company in environmentally friendly catering appliances, and a leading company in the field of chemiluminescence, which is participating for the first time, Norman Biological Technology.

Household, Leisure and Entertainment Products

Natuo Thunder Music Flashlight from Binovo Manufacturing.,Ltd., can sense changes in external sound, and automatically move the light accordingly to create a visual representation of the rhythm of the sound with 12 integrated functions, including flashlight, ambient light, speaker, and pickup light.

The Smokeless Grill Cooker by Guangdong Linkfair Household adopts a new smoke-free system enabling the fumes from the oil to be continuously cooled and solidified by an innovative built-in hood, which uses water film filtration and circulation technology to capture smoke.

Intelligent Technology Products

The patented Motobatt Li-Ion hybrid technology (MHT) , from Guangzhou Kaijie Power Supply Industrial Co., Ltd., can extend battery life, reduce recycling costs, and exceed the performance of Li-Ion and lithium batteries through its intelligent battery control system.

The 5G Intelligent Interactive Cabinless Sanitation Robot from Changsha Zoomlion Environmental Industry Co., Ltd incorporates advanced innovative technologies such as 5G intelligent voice interaction, garbage identification, and crewless operation for intelligent operation and movement.

