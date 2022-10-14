National, Georgia Leaders Defend The Future with Young Voters in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Defend the Future–whose steering committee includes NAACP, March For Our Lives, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Voto Latino, EMILY's List, The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) and When We All Vote–will host a GOTV party for young voters this Friday in Atlanta, followed by a debate watch.

As the midterm elections approach, these leading national progressive organizations have banded together to form the Defend the Future campaign, which is urging young voters to counter the radical, reactionary efforts of supporters of the Dobbs decision, the January 6th insurrection, and related attacks on LGBTQ+, minority, voting, and civil rights. On Friday, they will join with Georgia leaders at Piedmont Park in Atlanta for a GOTV party followed by a debate watch.

WHO:

Maya Wiley, President and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Emily Cain, Executive Director, EMILY's List

Christine Chen, Executive Director, APIAVote

Kenny Sandoval, Vice President, Voto Latino

Percy Brown, Human Rights Campaign

Stephanie Young, Executive Director, When We All Vote

Representative Nikema Williams

Jonica Booth, Actor

Rhonda Briggins, VoteRunLead

Alivia Duncan, Georgia STAND-UP

David Garcia, GALEO

Mary-Pat Hector, RISE Georgia

Cheyenne Jacobs, Spoken word artist

Fenika Miller, Black Voters Matter

Anthony Pacheco, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta

Nsé Ufot, New Georgia Project

Sandra Urquiza, Poder Latinx

Michelle Wilson, Women Engaged

WHAT: Defend the Future Get Out the Vote Party

Debate Watch (to follow)

WHERE: Piedmont Park, Atlanta

WHEN: Friday, October 14, 6:00

