InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pair of Warming Gloves (CCT-4725)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in various industrial facilities and I needed a pair of gloves that would keep my fingers warm without compromising manual dexterity," said an inventor, from Grove City, Ohio, "so I invented the HEATED FINGER WORK GLOVES. My design eliminates the need to wear bulky gloves, multiple layers or warming gloves with heating elements that may be unsafe in some industrial environments."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of gloves for keeping the fingers warm and nimble. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional warming gloves that utilize wiring and batteries. As a result, it enhances comfort, dexterity and safety and it could help to reduce the incidence of frostbite and hypothermia. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who live and work in cold climates. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4725, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

