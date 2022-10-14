INSTANT BRANDS LAUNCHES MULTIFUNCTIONAL INDOOR GRILL & AIR FRYER

6-in-1 appliance combines smart indoor grilling with air frying, baking, and more to deliver perfect chargrilled results and save energy

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, a leader of innovative and iconic housewares and appliance brands, announces the perfect solution for grilling all year round with the Instant® Indoor Grill. As the only indoor grill with an OdorErase carbon filter, it reduces odors up to 30% and provides a true chargrill experience typically only offered through an outdoor grill.

Instant Brands has added its EvenCrisp™ technology into the Indoor Grill to truly make this multifunctional appliance a must-have, using 90% less oil than deep frying to deliver healthier and crispier tender foods. Its unique venting technology circulates hot air around the food for even heating for the best air frying results.

The launch of the Instant® Indoor Grill is just one example of how Instant Brands is striving to save time, energy, and money for its community of 30 million people worldwide. By making more of its appliances multifunctional like the Indoor Grill, households can reduce their reliance on traditional kitchen appliances which can use up to 60% less energy, according to Instant Brands*.

"The introduction of the Instant Indoor Grill is an exciting moment for the brand as we continue to offer our consumers innovative products for more versatile cooking at home," said Ben Gadbois, CEO of Instant Brands. "The Indoor Grill not only allows you to be able to grill any day of the year, but it can also help reduce overall energy use at home which is currently a priority for many families."

Instant® Indoor Grill, from America's #1 multicooker brand Instant Pot, offers six different functions, allowing users to grill, air fry, bake, broil, roast, and dehydrate their food all in one appliance. No matter which method you use, the see-through ClearCook™ window allows you to see the cooking progress while following step-by-step cooking instructions via the easy-to-use message display. Cleanup is effortless with its dishwasher-safe detachable grill plate and clear lid until the next grill session.

The Instant® Indoor Grill and Air Fryer is now available for $199.99 at InstantHome.com, Target, and Amazon. For more information on this launch, please visit InstantHome.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest. Be sure to download the Instant Brands Connect App for easy-to-follow recipes and more.

ABOUT INSTANT BRANDS

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions.® With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

