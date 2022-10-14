American Land Title Association Elects Jack Rattikin III as President

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced that Jack Rattikin III has been installed as president for the 2022-2023 year. Rattikin is a third generation ALTA president, following his father's presidency in 1984-1985 and his grandfather's presidency in 1939-1940.

"I am humbled to follow in both my father's and grandfather's footsteps in taking on the role of ALTA president," said Rattikin, president and CEO of Rattikin Title Company in Fort Worth, Texas. "The ALTA presidency gives me the opportunity to collaborate with more than 6,500 of ALTA member companies and thousands of my title insurance industry colleagues and peers who are dedicated to helping their communities grow. I am honored to represent the profession that generations of my family have given their lives to, and I look forward accomplishing great things with the Board of Governors, staff and membership in the year ahead."

ALTA's 2022-2023 strategic priorities include helping members:

Optimize their businesses in a changing market

Leverage modern payment systems, including digital funds transfers and currencies

Promote homeownership opportunities

Navigate the regulatory environment

"In the coming year, ALTA will enhance relationships with state and federal regulatory agencies and policymakers to better advocate for public policies on multiple issues, such as expanding homeownership affordability and protecting against predatory practices undermining homeownership opportunities," Rattikin said.

"Jack is one of our most valuable leaders in the title insurance industry and at ALTA," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "His knowledge gained from more than 30 years as a title professional and his time as a board member for both ALTA and the Texas Land Title Association—not to mention he literally grew up talking about title insurance at the dinner table—have positioned him perfectly for the ALTA presidency. His decades of hands-on experience will help him lead ALTA members through a changing economic landscape. Additionally, his ability to cultivate relationships across vertical and horizontal markets will be especially important as ALTA works to enhance connections with state and federal regulatory agencies and policymakers."

Rattikin's biography can be found on ALTA's website.

Members of ALTA's 2022-2023 Board of Governors include:

President: Jack Rattikin III , Rattikin Title Co.

President-elect: Don Kennedy , First American Title Insurance Co.

Treasurer: Tara Smith , Stewart Title Guaranty Co.

Chair of Finance Committee: Quinn H. Stufflebeam , Title Financial Corp.

Agents Section Chair: Richard H. Welshons , DCA Title

Agents Section Rep: Craig Haskins , Knight Barry Title Inc.

Agents Section Rep: Lisa M. Steele , Mother Lode Holding Co.

Underwriters Section Chair: David Townsend MTP, NTP, Agents National Title Insurance Co.

Underwriters Section Rep: Joe Grealish , FNF Family of Cos.

Underwriters Section Rep: Scott T. Chandler CTIS, NTP, Westcor Land Title Insurance Co.

Immediate Past President: Daniel M. Wold , Old Republic National Title Insurance Co.

