Agent PHL Brokers Sale of Boutique Apartment Building in Philadelphia for $2,150,000

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Argo Property Group, Agent PHL powered by Compass Commercial has formally announced the sale and settlement of 3915 Ridge Avenue (aka Ridge Park Flats) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This brand-new boutique apartment building was delivered fully leased as a turnkey multifamily investment. The transaction was brokered by Ryan McManus, Principal of Agent PHL.

McManus said: "This asset commanded multiple offers before and during our formal listing process and we're pleased to once again deliver first-class results for our valued client, Argo Property Group."

The Property was stabilized prior to sale by Agent PHL leasing services powered by Compass. Situated just across from Laurel Hill Cemetery in historic Fairmount Park (the largest urban park in the USA), the bucolic setting is coveted by renters and investors alike. Just down the hill along Ridge Avenue, the Schuylkill River Trail (the #1-rated urban trail in America) can be found — a key amenity for the neighborhood known as "Paradise Hills." Also in Paradise, Argo Property Group is actively constructing 24-units at "Paradise Peak" (50% pre-sold); a collection of ESG-focused, sustainably-built, energy-efficient townhomes known as "Zero Six"; and, recently broke ground on 22-units of upscale "for sale" housing at "Laurel Ridge."

Jeremy Terr, Principal of Argo Property Group, said: "We are delighted to extend our successful collaboration with Agent PHL in the Paradise neighborhood where Argo is delivering nearly 100 Units for sale alongside its substantial portfolio of rental apartment dwelling units."

Additionally, APG and Agent PHL are collaborating on 1327 Marston Street known as "Milk Depot Apartments," a brand-new 17-unit multifamily asset in nearby Brewerytown, as well as "226 West Chelten," a 46-unit new development site for sale in historic Germantown. This collective real estate effort in Northwest Philadelphia is an expression of demand, as investment follows buyers and renters northwesterly into more suburban-style, edge submarkets — outward from the urban core.

About Agent PHL / Compass Commercial

Agent PHL was founded in 2016 by Ryan McManus as a full-service hybrid real estate sales firm focused primarily on land development, multifamily investment and residential new construction listings. The firm has enough talent, tools and resources to compete with blue chip national real estate firms yet remains boutique and nimble enough to service the most distinct, exclusive listings with a neighborhood-based approach to sales. Agent PHL has the local expertise, reputation and connections to be considered the go-to sales team in Philadelphia. Backed by the power of Compass Commercial and its national network of top-producing agents and technology, Agent PHL services an interoffice pipeline of referrals and out-of-region enquiries on behalf of brokers, investors and developers.

