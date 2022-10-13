LA City Planning Commission Votes to Approve Plan Supporting Affordable Housing, Green Jobs, Clean Transportation in South LA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the City Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the Slauson Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan (TNP), a set of land use regulations intended to bring affordable housing and green jobs to the Slauson Corridor in South Los Angeles, while promoting active transportation and transit access. The City Planning Commission's approval sets the TNP up for a vote in the City Council.

Los Angeles City Planning (PRNewsfoto/LA City Planning) (PRNewswire)

The objectives of the Slauson Corridor TNP align with City Planning's citywide priorities, advancing affordable housing, equity, and sustainability in the South Los Angeles, Southeast Los Angeles, and West Adams-Baldwin Hills-Leimert Community Plan areas. If adopted by City Council, the plan would incentivize green employment across the southern part of the City by offering Floor Area Ratio bonuses to qualifying land uses. It would also activate affordable housing incentives in certain subareas of the Slauson Corridor, fostering the construction of 100% affordable housing projects and mixed-income housing alike.

"This plan represents a long-overdue strategy for sustainable success in the South LA neighborhoods served by the Slauson Corridor," said Director of Planning Vince Bertoni. "Today, the City Planning Commission voted to create quality jobs, affordable housing, clean energy, and safe access to transit in communities of color that have been historically underserved."

The Slauson Corridor TNP would also provide design guidance for nearby buildings in order to promote access to Metro's Rail-to-Rail Active Transportation Corridor, a five-mile bike path expected to open in 2024. By promoting path-oriented building design along the route, City Planning aims to integrate local buildings with access to the new bike path and enhance adjacent areas with pedestrian-related amenities such as picnic tables and bike racks.

For more information about the Slauson Corridor TNP, visit the Slauson Corridor page of City Planning's website and consult the Staff Recommendation Report that summarizes the plan's proposed changes.

About Transit Neighborhood Plans

City Planning and LA Metro launched the Transit Neighborhood Plans (TNP) program to encourage the growth of livable communities and employment centers around the region's expanding transit network. Partially funded by grants from LA Metro, the TNP program is improving select neighborhoods, ranging from the E Line (Expo Line) to the Slauson Corridor.

planning.media@lacity.org

(213) 978-1248

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LA City Planning