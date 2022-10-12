Royal House Partners Makes Another New Investment in Integrity Heat & Air to Continue Growing Home Services Portfolio in Oklahoma

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma welcomes the addition of Integrity Heat & Air based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to their family of businesses.

Royal House Partners logo (CNW Group/Royal House Partners) (PRNewswire)

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals, who have spent a considerable amount of time developing a residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical roll-up strategy.

As a leadership team, we continue to acquire strong legacy businesses in the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical & Home Services space. The addition of Integrity allows Royal House Partners to further expand its footprint north to Guthrie which marks our sixth acquisition in Oklahoma in the last eleven months.

Integrity's team consists of 8 experienced, licensed mechanical journeyman, 4 residential journeyman and 12 licensed mechanical apprentices. Integrity serves thousands of loyal customers across the greater OKC metropolitan area and has received many awards of different kinds for its outstanding business practices.

Paul Adams, Chief Growth Officer & Founder of RHP, notes "We are super excited to welcome the Integrity team. Gary Doolittle has built Integrity into one of the most reputable HVAC operations in OKC."

Gary Doolittle, Owner, notes, "Since we started in 2005 our name Integrity has been much more than just a name. It is doing business every time the way that we would like to be treated. "More than just a name" is our slogan! Our commitment to treat people right every time has led to ongoing growth year after year. Our partnership with RHP will allow our company to grow more than it ever has and will help us reach even more customers."

Jeremy Swanson, Regional Vice President Oklahoma, notes, "We are excited to add Integrity to our home services family. This addition will strengthen our HVAC division and give us a stronger reach in the Oklahoma City Metro area."

HVAC businesses interested in joining the RHP team should contact Paul Adams paul@royalhousepartners.com For more information about RHP, visit https://www.royalhousepartners.com/home

About CPS Capital:

CPS Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Toronto, founded by owner-operators who look to partner with business owners to realize their growth and transition goals. CPS Capital is focused on North American opportunities to invest in exceptional businesses in growing industries with attractive characteristics. We look to become value-added partners with every business we work with. We bring significant capability, expertise, and capital to provide business owners with an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic buyers.

For more information, please visit us at https://cpscapital.com/

