NFP Welcomes Juliana Pelaez to Its Management and Professional Liability Team in Canada

Pelaez to focus on mitigating executive risk exposure for the mid-market segment

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has hired Juliana Pelaez as mid-market leader for its Management and Professional Liability practice in Canada. Pelaez will be responsible for building out NFP's advisory and insurance broking services model to help mitigate executive risk exposure for clients in the mid-market segment including, directors and officers (D&O), employment practices, fiduciary, cyber, and crime liability risk management programs. She will report to Imran Pira, senior vice president, Head of Management and Professional Liability, NFP in Canada.

"Juliana is an experienced subject matter expert with technical underwriting experience which will make her a valuable risk advisor," said Pira. "Her focus on the mid-market segment with respect to management liability will include privately held and non-profit organizations across a broad range of industries including, but not limited to, manufacturing, real estate, transportation, natural resources, technology and construction."

Prior to joining NFP, Pelaez served as an account executive officer at Travelers and as the executive liability senior underwriter for AIG. In all, she brings more than 14 years of international underwriting and product development experience to NFP. Fluent in English, French and Spanish, Pelaez is a graduate of EAFIT University in Medellín, Colombia, and earned a specialization in International Business from McGill University.

"I'm excited to join NFP's growing Management and Professional Liability team and continue helping clients navigate a dynamic risk environment," said Pelaez. "With support from a team that has diverse broker and underwriting experience, this career move aligns with my passion for D&O and advising C-Suite clients on their potential exposures and creating solutions for their specific needs."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor. The company provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of 1,000 employees based in Canada, more than 7,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

