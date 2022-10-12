New Iridium Certus Service Providers to Support U.S. Government Customers

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) announced today that Iridium partners MetOcean Telematics, NAL Research, and Trace Systems are now Iridium Certus® service providers for U.S. government customers, joining Satcom Direct, in this capacity. These unique, long-term deals will allow these companies to provide Iridium's secure global satellite broadband and midband connectivity for mobile voice and data services to the U.S. government through a dedicated gateway.

By leveraging the inherent advantages of the Iridium® network, including truly global, on-the-move L-band connectivity, MetOcean Telematics, NAL Research, and Trace Systems are now able to deliver enhanced capabilities that meet Communications Security (ComSec) requirements for the Department of Defense (DoD) and warfighter. These capabilities include global and resilient voice, data and 1080 HD live-action video over satcom across all domains (land, maritime and air) on the move. The service also serves as the "ACE in PACE" – alternate, contingent or emergency communications link, supports early entry communications packages and command and control for autonomous or uncrewed systems and data backhaul.

Whether in high-risk combat zones or during inclement weather events, the Iridium network provides uncompromising satellite communications that keeps users connected when it's needed most. Iridium Certus™ terminals enable U.S. government users to securely connect remote assets to respective command and control centers in the U.S. in a cost-effective and secure manner, from anywhere in the world.

"Iridium Certus continues to provide mission-critical broadband and midband capabilities to the modern warfighter and we're excited to add new service providers to expand the distribution of these offerings," said Scott Scheimreif, Executive Vice President of Government Programs, Iridium. "With the addition of Iridium Certus for the government, these partners will play a critical role in supporting DoD personnel as they utilize this value-added service."

Unique in the satellite industry, Iridium Certus is the only broadband service that provides highly reliable, truly global, weather-resilient connectivity for on-the-move internet and high-quality voice access. Iridium Certus terminals are low-profile, compared to the competition, and capable of maintaining broadband connectivity in fast-paced, unpredictable environments on land, at sea, in the air — and can do it without landing in or passing through non-U.S. territories.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

