KraveBeauty Launches a Sustainability-Focused Campaign Aimed to Raise Awareness of the Beauty Industry's Hidden Waste Problem

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KraveBeauty launched its "Waste Me Not" campaign aimed to bring awareness to the hidden waste of the beauty industry. Caught up between production mishaps, returns, damages, and excess inventory, the beauty industry's waste problem goes far beyond just product packaging. KraveBeauty is now shedding light on an industry-wide problem that nobody talks about by peeling back the curtain on how it repurposed the over $1.5M in retail value of unsaleable product waste it created in the past year.

After beginning production on a reformulated version of the Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser , KraveBeauty had to reject over 1,200 gallons of product bulk that didn't meet its standards. Instead of discarding the rejected excess bulk, KraveBeauty reworked the formula to create a limited-edition Matcha Hemp Body Wash . To reduce waste, the product is packaged in a plastic pouch. Plastic pouches require less material that rigid containers, which translates to less water and energy used during manufacturing. The product will be sold at cost for $8.00, which covers the cost of product, packaging, compliance, safety testing, freight & fulfillment.

In June 2022, KraveBeauty launched an innovative jelly oil cleanser, Makeup Re-Wined . It took the Company two years of development and multiple failed production runs to achieve the perfect jiggly-jelly texture. When KraveBeauty scaled up production, a process engineering issue resulted in a large pilot batch that was more fluid in consistency than the current jelly texture. Despite the pilot batch having the same ingredients and efficacy as the final version, KraveBeauty was unable to sell the less-than-perfect product. As part of the "Waste Me Not" campaign, KraveBeauty will offer the Makeup Re-Wined Pilot for $12.50, a 50% discount on retail price.

KraveBeauty aims to challenge the industry to normalize talking about this issue while encouraging other brands to do something about it. In an effort to bring other beauty brands on board, Liah Yoo (Founder and CEO, KraveBeauty) interviewed Sarah Paiji Yoo (Co-Founder and CEO, Blueland ) and Melanie Bender (CEO, Rhode Skin ) as part of Liah Yoo's Hidden Waste YouTube Video . Both Paiji Yoo & Bender shed light on the hidden waste topic through their own experiences as well as their advice on what they believe brands should do about the issue.

Along with the digital campaign, KraveBeauty will be opening its first-ever IRL pop-up experience located at 2 Rivington Street in New York City. The Waste Me Not pop-up will be open to the public from November 3rd-6th. The pop-up will showcase how KraveBeauty reimagined its hidden waste while allowing customers to purchase the full product assortment, discounted items, and win giveaways.

KraveBeauty was founded by beauty influencer, Liah Yoo , to #PressReset on the way we think about skincare. KraveBeauty's mission is to humanize the beauty industry for the people and the planet to create a more sustainable and equitable world. KraveBeauty seeks to inspire the industry to operate more on stakeholder capitalism over shareholder capitalism through its #SlowDownSkincare campaign and its venture studio, PressResetVentures.

