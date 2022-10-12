Bradford White expands Infiniti® line with new GS and GR tankless water heaters

New ENERGY STAR®-compliant tankless water heaters serve both commercial and residential applications with stainless steel heat exchangers and flexible settings

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces their new Infiniti® GS and GR tankless water heaters.

Bradford White Water Heaters announces the new ENERGY STAR®-compliant Infiniti® GS and GR tankless water heaters for commercial and residential applications. (PRNewswire)

With stainless steel heat exchangers, optional commercial rack mounts and multiple venting options, the GS and GR models combine reliability with flexibility to meet the demands of both residential and commercial applications and accommodate a variety of installations.

"Our Infiniti® line of tankless water heaters has been a benchmark for efficient, easy-to-install water heating solutions, and the GS and GR are taking it one step further," said Louise Prader, senior director-product management for Bradford White. "Contractors serving residential and commercial markets as well as new construction will find these new models to be reliable, flexible products that will help them meet the needs of their customers and work in almost any scenario, including replacing existing tankless installs."

Both models boast a wide array of features to increase efficiency and make service and maintenance more convenient, with the GR adding an integrated recirculation pump with dedicated connection and the GS featuring a high temperature setting of 180 degrees for commercial use.

The GS and GR both feature:

Cascading and common venting

Variable heat control, adjustable from 95 to 140 degrees

Bottom water connections

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters' Infiniti® GS and GR tankless models, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com/the-infiniti-series/.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation