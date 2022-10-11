MONEY CAN GROW ON TREES: WHEN YOU TAKE CARE OF IT HITS BOOKSHELVES AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS

30+ Year Financial Advisor, Oliver Pursche, Pens Illustrated Non-Fiction Book to Educate Parents and Young Adults on the Ins and Outs of Money Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized financial advisor Oliver Pursche is launching his new Graphic Novel Money Can Grow on Trees: When You Take Care of It. The novel helps answer critical questions on budgeting, credit card spending, debt management, home buying, the impact of interest rates, student loans, and retirement investment, among other financial topics.

Money Can Grow on Trees shows how credit cards, loans & money management can and will have a life-long impact on life.

Financial literacy has become a hot topic in high schools and colleges, yet many don't know how to approach the topic – or even know the meaning behind many financial terms. In clear and concise language, this graphic novel outlines how the world of credit cards, loans, and money management can and will have a life-long impact on the lives of students and adults everywhere. Money Can Grow on Trees highlights the life-learnings of nine characters, showcasing their financial journeys, real life situations, and the lessons they learned along the way.

"There are two things that parents avoid discussing with their kids, sex and money; this is about money. While created with the best of intentions, the financial advice books currently available have never resonated with young adults," said Pursche. "My goal is to present real examples that show how money can actually work for you. I want to empower the reader to have a confidence level in knowing how money works, and if successfully managed can change a consumer's life."

Why 'Trees'? Pursche leverages the use of the tree as a metaphor. Trees begin from a small seed and with proper care and feeding, they grow healthy leaves and provide much needed shade and shelter when they mature.

Money Can Grow on Trees is available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and Good Reads.

About Oliver Pursche

Oliver Pursche is a recognized thought-leader with nearly 30 years of Financial Advisory experience. As a Sr. Vice President, Advisor for Wealthspire Advisors working out of their New York City and Westport CT office Oliver works with affluent families and business owners overseeing and helping them grow their wealth. His opinions, views, and guidance on saving and investing are frequently requested by CNBC, Bloomberg Television and Radio, Kiplinger's and Forbes Magazines as well as many other national and world-wide news outlets such as Reuters and Dow Jones.

In his role as an advisor, Oliver has been named "amongst the best of the best" by Barron's Magazine six years in a row (2008 - 2014) as part of their "Top Independent Advisor" annual ranking. As an author and educator, Oliver has been a keynote speaker at both industry and private events and has been featured in hundreds of investment seminars including events sponsored by AAII (American Association of Independent Investors), Vanguard and Fidelity.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.oliverpursche.com/

