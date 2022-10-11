IRRAS Announces New Educational Webinar Series in Collaboration with the Jacobs Institute and the University of Buffalo Department of Neurosurgery

The Jacobs Institute is a one-of-a-kind nonprofit vascular medical technology innovation center located in Buffalo, NY , that operates at the forefront of developing the next generation of medical technology for the treatment of vascular disease.

Adnan H. Siddiqui , MD, Ph.D., CEO/CMO of the Jacobs Institute and Director of Neurosurgical Stroke Service for Kaleida Health, will moderate each webinar.

The first series is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25 th at 5 pm EST .

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced the launch of a new educational webinar series, 'Exploring the Impact of IRRAflow's Active Fluid Exchange: Our Early Experience Utilizing IRRAflow for Intracranial Hemorrhage', with the Jacobs Institute.

During each live webinar, Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the Jacobs Institute, will moderate a panel of neurosurgeon experts in a 60-minute interactive discussion around new treatments for intracranial hemorrhage. Physician panelists and topics will vary with each webinar, but the overall subject will focus on the benefits of utilizing IRRAflow's active fluid exchange to quickly and efficiently clear blood from the intraventricular space.

During each episode of the webinar series, Dr. Siddiqui and an esteemed group of expert panelists will discuss the historical shortcomings of traditional treatment for patients with intracranial bleeding and how new technological advances, such as IRRAS' IRRAflow system, expand the options available to treat this challenging patient population. In addition, each physician panelist will discuss their experience incorporating IRRAflow into their clinical practice and share their recently published IRRAflow case reviews and ongoing clinical studies.

"We are excited to partner with the Jacobs Institute, Dr. Siddiqui, and the University of Buffalo Department of Neurosurgery to bring together leading experts to discuss the evolution in treatment for intracranial bleeding," said Will Martin, President and CEO of IRRAS. "Dr. Siddiqui and his peers in Buffalo are world-renowned for their contribution to advancing innovation in the treatment of stroke, and we feel that this webinar series will create an ideal learning environment where experts share advice with their peers regarding cutting-edge technology, and lessons learned during clinical practice."

The IRRAflow Webinar Series

Title: Exploring the Impact of IRRAflow's Active Fluid Exchange: Our Early Experience Utilizing IRRAflow for Intracranial Hemorrhage

Date: Tuesday, October 25th

Time: 5 pm EST

Moderator: Adnan H. Siddiqui, MD, Ph.D., CEO/CMO of the Jacobs Institute, Professor and Vice Chairman of the University of Buffalo Department of Neurosurgery (UBNS), and Director of Neurosurgical Stroke Service for Kaleida Health

Panelists:

Elad Levy , MD, Professor and Chairman of the University of Buffalo Department of Neurosurgery (UBNS), President-Elect of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and Co-Director, Gates Stroke Center at Kaleida Health

Jason Davies , MD, Ph.D., Director of Cerebrovascular Microsurgery, Director of Endoscopy, Kaleida Health

Ryan Hess , MD, Department of Neurosurgery, Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Science

Will Martin , President and CEO of IRRAS

Register Here: https://jacobsinstitute-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HieJpGtATlO2Z7zfvhYTiQ

About The Jacobs Institute

The Jacobs Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies in vascular medicine through collisions of physicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and industry. The JI's vision is to improve the treatment of vascular disease in Western New York and the world, while fostering local economic development. The JI fosters medical collaboration and innovation through partnerships with the University at Buffalo (UB), Kaleida Health, and industry, to be a fitting tribute to the work and memory of Lawrence D. Jacobs, M.D.

To learn more about the Jacobs Institute, please visit our website at: https://jacobsinstitute.org.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

Sten Gustafsson

Director, Investor Relations

sten.gustafsson@irras.com

+46 102 11 5172

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 11, 2022, at 8:30 (CET).

