Codex Beauty Labs Drops "Beauty" and Announces Alpha Launch of DermSCORE Skin Analyzer for Acne with Live Esthetician Consultation on Website

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Beauty Labs, Silicon Valley's plant-based biotech skincare company announced that it has renamed itself Codex Labs Corporation, in view of its increasing focus on skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis and rosacea.

"We dropped the word 'Beauty' from our name because we are more and more focused on OTC pharmacy skincare and skin analytics for data-driven skin health management. What began in 2021 with our Efficacy Panel presenting quantitative measurements of product performance in clinical efficacy trials, is a journey leading us to a skintech universe where it is possible to automate dermatological assessment of a skin condition and allow consumers to perform this analysis with their mobile," stated Dr. Barbara Paldus, CEO of Codex Labs.

Codex Labs also announced the launch of an alpha version of its DermSCORE® Skin Analyzer for acne assessment. Consumers can submit a selfie to the www.codexlabscorp.com website where AI software will count comedones, inflammatory lesions, and post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) spots, as well as assess any existing melasma and freckles. While this software does not replace a trained medical professional, it will enable the consumer to start understanding their skin condition.

As a first intervention, the consumer can then schedule a consultation by chat with a licensed esthetician for recommendations. Advice may include finding a licensed dermatologist for professional care and prescription topicals not yet provided by Codex Labs.

"This new AI assessment capability for skin conditions represents a first step towards a more quantified approach to personalized skin management, and a future array of at-home dermatology diagnostic tests," added Dr. Paldus. "We look forward to deepening the types of experts available to our community in the near future."

Founded in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating the highest standard in sustainable, clinically proven, MyMicrobiome-certified skin solutions from biotech plant-based actives with a focus on skin conditions such as acne, eczema, or psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by dermatologists for bringing a data-driven and transparent approach to skin health. The brand is also focused on sustainability, namely zero carbon footprint by 2023, and biodiversity through biotech manufacturing of actives.

