Digiday Names Genius Monkey as Finalist for Best Measurement Solution Award

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digiday has selected Genius Monkey, a programmatic ad platform and Meta-DSP, as a finalist for their 2022 Technology Awards. Genius Monkey is a finalist in the "Best Measurement Solution" category.

The Digiday Technology Awards "recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing. Digiday has honored industry-leading work from Adobe, SpotX, Twitch and Piano." Winners will be announced virtually on November 17.

Genius Monkey is proud to be a leader in the programmatic space and to be a leader paving the way in the attribution arena. Since the founding of the company, Genius Monkey has always believed that a strong marketing platform is only as good as its results and the ability to prove them through reporting—and that is just what we've built!

By having built-in attribution software in our Genius Monkey Ad Platform, we show how every individual's path to conversion and every ad touchpoint along their journey work together to convert, whether that touchpoint is display, search, video, OTT, audio, and more. This level of detail shows how different mediums are cohesive and what may be working best, so that actionable insights can be derived for the marketer.

No more guesswork to find out what works best and no more using last-click models—with Genius Monkey, you can truly see what your ad dollars are driving.

