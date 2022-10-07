T.E.S.T and Hi cheese Co. to Sell "NOZON," World's First Magnetic Hanger for Photographing Clothes to Make Apparel Photos Simple and Beautiful for Everyone

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T.E.S.T Co., Ltd. and a professional photographer Tomooh Nozawa from Hi cheese Co., Ltd. have developed "NOZON," a magnetic hanger designed for use in the fashion industry as a photographing support tool. Its sales starts on the NOZON website ( https://nozon.shop/en ) from October 7, 2022.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202209297442?p=images

- Anyone Can Easily Photograph Clothing for Online Stores

The problem with conventional shooting methods is that it takes time, technique, cost, and space to convey the detail and feel of clothing materials to customers. By placing NOZON inside the clothing and hanging it from the wall with magnets, gravity creates natural wrinkles and drapes, allowing users to take pictures that bring out the nuances of clothes.

- Time Saving and High Quality

When developing NOZON from the prototype to the final product, many aspects including accessories and product specs were considered thoroughly. NOZON comes in three sizes, S, M and L, to support various types of garments. To attach steel plates to walls, pushpins or double-sided tape can be used depending on the material. Once the steel plates are attached, use NOZON to fix garments to the wall and get ready for the photo shoot. Natural wrinkles and draping occur with gravity, making it possible to shoot photos of the garments with its styles intact. Subtle adjustments to the positioning of the garments are easily performed with magnets.

- Not Just for Photo Shoot

Since garments do not have to be hanged, walls in stores or event booths can be utilized to save space. Also, garments can be displayed without using torso or full body mannequins.

- How to Use NOZON

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RTdrZc67UU

- Sales starts on the NOZON website on October 7.

URL: https://nozon.shop/en

Price: USD250

NOZON promotional video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_N3wM0lliWU

Official Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/nozon_official/

- How NOZON Started

With the expansion of EC sales and social media usage in the fashion industry, the importance of photo shoot -- not only of models wearing products, but also product photography presenting the product on the internet in an easy-to-understand format -- is also increasing. Pro photographer Nozawa got an inspiration to develop NOZON as inquiries increased from his clients and colleagues if there was any way to take product photos more easily with better results.

- Problem Solving for Photography

When photographing clothes using hangers, mannequins, or flatly laid images, the problem was taking time, technique, cost and space. There was clearly a limit in showing the detail and feel of the material in the best state possible to customers with conventional photography.

- Solution from Trial and Error

To solve this problem, Nozawa applied the shooting technique using magnets that he practiced during his studio days and created prototypes by attaching magnets to frames made of wood. Using the prototypes, Nozawa tried shooting against the background of paper pasted on a steel plate, and the photos turned out to be something close to what he envisioned. And after a few more years of trial and error, the current shape has been achieved.

