The release of "Japanese Sake Essentials"

– an online video series in four episodes introducing the fundamentals of sake to people around the world

HIROSHIMA, Japan , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Research Institute of Brewing (NRIB) has created a series of educational videos to deepen your knowledge of Japanese sake. These videos introduce the history, varieties and ways of enjoying Japanese sake, based on scientific expertise. We hope that these videos will contribute to raising the awareness of sake, and consequently promote exports of Japanese alcoholic beverages.

1. History, Culture, Flavor, and NRIB's Initiatives

As an introduction to sake, this video explains the background (history and culture) and production process of sake. It also introduces the efforts of the NRIB, which has laid the foundation for science in sake brewing in Japan.

URL:https://youtu.be/v9zEB5dUwos

History, Culture, Flavor, and NRIB's Initiatives (PRNewswire)

2. The Diversity of Sake: Introduction of Sake Varieties and Characteristics

A dialogue between the two women introduces the various types of sake, depending on ingredients, rice polishing ratio and so on, and especially the differences in taste and aroma between junmai-shu and ginjo-shu.

URL:https://youtu.be/UzHJ3pLputc

The Diversity of Sake: Introduction of Sake Varieties and Characteristics (PRNewswire)

3. The Quality of Sake: Knowledge and Know-How to Maintain Quality

Based on scientific basis obtained from research results of the NRIB, this video introduces how to maintain the quality of Japanese sake.

URL:https://youtu.be/kIQSHr0fh_c

The Quality of Sake: Knowledge and Know-How to Maintain Quality (PRNewswire)

4. Sake and Food: Sake Pairings and Methods of Enjoyment

Sake goes well not only with Japanese food, but with cheese and seafood as well. The contents of this video are based on the research results of the NRIB.

URL:https://youtu.be/UyARUIcvAI0

Sake and Food: Sake Pairings and Methods of Enjoyment (PRNewswire)

The National Research Institute of Brewing (NRIB) is the only national research institute for alcoholic beverages in Japan. By conducting advanced analyses and appraisal, research and investigation, and providing information on alcoholic beverages, NRIB aims to contribute to the realization of appropriate and fair imposition of taxes on alcoholic beverages, to promote the sound development of the alcoholic beverage industry, and to raise public awareness of alcoholic beverages.

Contact Us: The National Research Institute of Brewing, E-Mail: eng_info@nrib.go.jp URL: https://www.nrib.go.jp/English/

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The National Research Institute of Brewing