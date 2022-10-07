Decarbonisation, Public Transportation and Urban Air Mobility, key topics at Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress 2022

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The second edition of Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress (TMWC), the international event promoting the design and adoption of new sustainable urban mobility models, will be held in Barcelona from November 15 to 17 under the theme What Moves You? Jointly organised by Fira Barcelona and EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, a body of the European Union, the event will gather 80 international experts and over 100 exhibiting companies to chart together the roadmap towards the future of mobility.

The sessions will tackle key mobility challenges including putting Public Transportation as a global priority in a context of rising energy prices, using low-emission-zones, electrification and micromobility to achieve carbon neutrality, and safely developing Urban Air Mobility (UAM). Other key topics covered include Mobility as a Service, micromobility, Last Mile Logistics, Future and Digital Transportation, Transport Infrastructure, and Energy Transition & Efficiency.

Among the experts taking part at the discussion are Kelly Larson, Leading Road Safety & Drowning Prevention work at Bloomberg Philanthropies; Karen Vancluysen, Secretary General at POLIS; Marco te Brömmelstroet, Professor in Urban Mobility Futures, University of Amsterdam; and Thomas Geier, Research and Policy Officer at European Metropolitan Transport Authorities; Maria Tsavachidis, CEO EIT Urban Mobility; and Winfried Hermann, Minister of Transport of the State of Baden-Württemberg (Germany). Two studies will be presented for the first time during the three-day congress on the 15-minute city approach and on the development of UAM.

Tomorrow.Mobility will also feature an exhibition space where companies such as Deloitte, BSM, Moventia, RACC, Renfe, Keolis and Mercedes will showcase their latest products. In addition, many institutions such as AMB, FGC, TMB, CARNET and ETRA will also take part in the event.

Wide Knowledge platform

TMWC will be jointly held with Smart City Expo World Congress and PUZZLE X, establishing an unparalleled combination of events. Smart City Expo World Congress is the leading international summit for cities and smart urban solutions and on its 2022 edition it will gather over 1.000 exhibitors, 400 speakers and over 20,000 attendees from more than 100 countries and regions. PUZZLE X aims to grasp the potential of Frontier materials to solve some of the challenges that society is facing. Frontier and advanced materials, include quantum materials, low dimensional materials, 2D materials like graphene, advanced materials, and intelligent composites, among others.

