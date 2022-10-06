Xandar Kardian joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xandar Kardian, a Toronto-based company that develops contactless health monitoring solutions, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Eric Peterson, M.D., M.P.H., volunteer chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and Vice Provost and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research at University of Texas Southwestern. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"We are absolutely thrilled to be joining the Innovators' Network," Sam Yang, Co-founder and Managing Director of Xandar Kardian said. "The Innovator's Network opens opportunities to connect with other Network members and provides access to the Association's science and guidelines as we develop innovative tools focused on improving outcomes. Joining the Network allows us to work toward our goal to revolutionize patient care and ultimately save lives."

About Xandar Kardian

Xandar Kardian joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them the XK300, a medical device that uses radar for detecting resting heart rate, respiratory rate, motion, and presence. The device uses UWB radar to detect micromovements of the human body, keeping health care workers updated on their patients' vital signs autonomously.

Xandar Kardian is focused on deploying reliable and high accuracy security and healthcare solutions worldwide. Xandar Kardian elevates motion sensor technology to the next level, incorporating radar sensors that monitor vital signs via resting heart rate (RHR) and respiratory rate (RR), providing insights into occupant motion, location, and vital sign reading.

