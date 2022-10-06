ImpartnerCON 2022 Features Session Speakers from Google, Splunk, TD SYNNEX, T-Mobile, Vertiv and More

Customers and partners of Impartner to present real-world examples of successful partner programs, such as implementing Google Ads for the Channel, improving partner experience, building partner ecosystems, scaling partner onboarding and more

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced today that channel chiefs and leaders from Google, Splunk, TD SYNNEX, T-Mobile, Vertiv and others will present partner success stories at its annual customer summit, ImpartnerCON 2022, to be held on Oct. 19-21, in Salt Lake City. Session speakers from these companies will educate attendees on topics such as Google Ads for the Channel, improving partner experience, building partner ecosystems, scaling partner onboarding and more.

"We have rallied the best and brightest customers and partners to share their 'boots on the ground' experience in the partner industry," said Brad Pace, COO at Impartner. "With these case study sessions, plus additional opportunities for one-on-one mentorship of PRM implementations, this year's ImpartnerCON will be the best yet."

Now in its sixth year, ImpartnerCON is one of the world's largest vendor-led channel industry events gathering the most influential channel leaders and industry speakers to collaborate, celebrate and deep dive into future-forward content. This year's event, titled Odyssey, focuses on the next phase of channel ecosystem evolution to provide guests with a truly unique and educational experience. Channel innovators and executives from companies of all sizes and industries will learn how to optimize their digital transformation and partner experience from presentations made by well-known industry analysts, leading channel organizations and Impartner executives.

Keynote speakers include Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels, Partnerships and Ecosystems, at Canalys; Maria Chien, VP, Research Director at Forrester; Janet Schijns, CEO of JS Group; and Jared Fuller, Chief Ecosystem Officer of PartnerHacker. On Oct. 19, attendees can participate in learning experiences to get the most out of their Impartner implementation, including meeting with technology and consultant partners, visiting with Impartner experts; attending Impartner University; and viewing the Impartner product roadmap.

For more details on the ImpartnerCON 2022 conference agenda and speakers, visit https://wow.impartner.com/impartnercon22-Splash.html.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

