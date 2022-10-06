Finalists Competed for Title and Cash Prize at Hardee's Headquarters

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's®, known for its famous Made From Scratch™ biscuits, announced Amber Burgess as the winner of the Biscuit Baker Competition during its annual IHFA Conference Celebration Dinner. Amber was one of four finalists from all over the company system who competed in the final round of competition at Hardee's headquarters in Franklin, TN. The finalists competed to be named the "2022 Biscuit Baker Challenge Champion" and for a Grand Prize of $10,000.

Hardee’s Crowns Amber Burgess as the Winner of 2022 Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition (PRNewswire)

Competition began locally across the more than 1,700 restaurants earlier this year. And, after a series of regional competitions where biscuit bakers went head-to-head competing to make it to the final round, the final four bakers were selected based on their knowledge of biscuit procedures and expectations; how well they can demonstrate the ability to set up the biscuit station to standard and expectations; demonstrate the ability to prepare a batch of biscuits to performance standards and expectations and that the biscuits meet specifications. Each competitor had 15 minutes to make a batch of 52 biscuits. The biscuits were then evaluated on several judging criteria including color, taste and more to ultimately decide who could craft the best made from scratch biscuit in the Hardee's system.

"Hardee's is known for our iconic Made From Scratch Biscuits and it's wonderful to recognize Amber Burgess as our top biscuit maker for 2022," said CEO of CKE Restaurants Ned Lyerly. "Every morning our dedicated biscuit makers come in bright and early to bake these biscuits. This award not only recognizes Amber, but all our biscuit makers across the Hardee's system and we congratulate all those who competed this year."

Amber has been with Hardee's for almost 1 year. Amber enjoys the constant hustle of producing her biscuits and assisting the Breakfast Team. She does not look at the position as work. She has fun, doesn't take it too seriously, and enjoys the many tasks involved in the process. She enjoys the hands-on requirements of the position. Amber is originally from Virginia, so of course, her favorite Biscuit is the Sausage Biscuit. The entire team in Southgate have supported her success in this competition. She gives "Special" kudos to General Manager Tim Shaeffer, Shift leader Sherry, District Manager Laura Cornell and Operations Consultant Jeremy Hall. Burgess views OTAC as her second family with Shaeffer being her loudest, most committed cheerleader.

To try Burgess' award-winning biscuits, visit the Hardee's at 1699 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, in the United States, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Freshly Baked Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have nearly 4,000 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 US states and more than 35 international markets and U.S. overseas territories. For more information about CKE, please visit https://ckefranchise.com/ or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.Twitter: @Hardees Instagram:@Hardees Facebook: www.facebook.com/hardees TikTok: @Hardees

