BHG Financial Announces Partnership with LendingTree

Two Lending Titans Showcase Full Family of Financial Products

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial (BHG) today announced a new partnership with trusted financial marketplace, LendingTree. The addition of BHG's loan products will offer consumers even more flexible solutions, including attractive new options such as 10-year term1 loans up to $200,000.1,2

Two Lending Titans Showcase Full Family of Financial Products (PRNewswire)

The collaboration between LendingTree's network of more than 500 partners and BHG's unique suite of financial brands represents both companies' dedication to not only being the leaders in their respective fields but how they continuously strive to provide the best financial options for consumers.

"BHG is excited for the incredible opportunity this partnership will create," says Danielle Walker, SVP of Revenue Operations and Head of Lead Partnerships at BHG Financial. "This is the fifth partnership BHG has entered this year, and it is an honor to be featured on a platform that is highly respected by consumers. We are thrilled to be able to offer our best-in-class loans to even more customers who turn to LendingTree on a daily basis."

The Lead Partnerships team at BHG Financial manages strategic relationships with the leading online marketplaces for consumer and commercial loans. This group aims to enable these partners to grow lead volume with BHG Financial and ultimately provide critical funding for borrowers.

LendingTree is one of the nation's leading online financial services marketplaces. Its full family of brands focuses on specific financial services with the goal of empowering customers. It's diverse network allows them to offer a way for LendingTree customers to shop for a variety of financial products and simplify financial decisions.

To learn more about BHG, click here.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online marketplaces, created to give power to consumers so more people can win financially. LendingTree strives to provide consumers with easy access to the best offers on home loans, personal loans, insurance, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more, through its network of over 500 partners. Founded in 1996 and launched nationally in 1998, LendingTree has helped over 111 million consumers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health with transparency, education, and support throughout their financial journey.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit lendingtree.com.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $11 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

1 Terms subject to credit approval upon completion of an application. Loan sizes, interest rates, and loan terms vary based on the applicant's credit profile. Finance amount may vary depending on the applicant's state of residence. Call 866-297-4311 for complete program details.

2 This is not a guaranteed offer of credit and is subject to credit approval.

Personal loans not currently available in Illinois or Maryland

Consumer loans funded by one or more participating lenders. Equal Housing Lenders.

For California Residents: Consumer and commercial loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license - Number 603G493.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Heard

Jheard@bhg-inc.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BHG Financial