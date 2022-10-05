United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Two Key SES Commercial C-band Satellites

Atlas V launched SES-20 and SES-21 to deliver TV, radio and critical data transmission services in support of the FCC's 5G national transition



CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the SES-20 and SES-21 satellites in a dual-satellite configuration lifted off on Oct. 4 at 5:36 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. To date ULA has launched 154 times with 100 percent mission success.

A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the SES-20 and SES-21 mission for SES lifts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at 5:36 p.m. EDT on October 4.Photos by United Launch Alliance (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to support our commercial partner SES in their C-band transition efforts to meet the FCC's objective to deploy 5G service across the U.S. Their mission aligns with our mission to connect the world and these capabilities will enable uninterrupted commercial services to many Americans," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "The Atlas V delivered the satellites accurately to a near-geosynchronous orbit 22,300 miles (35,888 km) above the equator. Thank you to the ULA team and our partners for ensuring the successful delivery of this multi-payload mission to orbit."

The Boeing-built C-band satellites, launched on an Atlas V 531 configuration rocket, will enable SES to continue providing critical data and TV transmission services to nearly 120 million American homes. The launch of SES-20 and SES-21 is part of a broader Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program to clear a portion of C-band spectrum to enable wireless operators to deploy 5G services across the contiguous US (CONUS). This was the 96th launch of the Atlas V rocket, the 80th Atlas V launch from SLC-41 and the 107th launch from SLC-41.

ULA's next launch is the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)-2 civilian polar-orbiting weather mission for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA and NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID). The launch is planned for Nov. 1 from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

Leveraging a legacy of 100 percent mission success launching more than 150 missions to explore, protect and enhance our world, ULA is the nation's most experienced and reliable launch service provider with world-leading reliability, schedule confidence, and mission optimization. We deliver value unmatched by any launch services company in the industry, a tireless drive to improve, and commitment to the extraordinary.

