Fingerpaint Group Adds Chief Commercial Officer to Fuel Sustainable Growth

Leo Tarkovsky brings more than 25 years of proven experience scaling companies in the healthcare space

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group announced the hiring of Leo Tarkovsky as Chief Commercial Officer as it continues to expand its integrated commercialization capabilities across the entire life cycle, from clinical development through product launch and in-line brand management.

A leading healthcare solutions company, Fingerpaint Group partners with global pharmaceutical companies to develop and execute integrated marketing strategies, then measure and optimize those omnichannel efforts in every market. Its people-first culture attracts and retains the best and the brightest talent in the industry.

Tarkovsky, a transformative business leader, joined Fingerpaint Group from WPP where he led enterprise-level healthcare growth efforts across all operating companies and disciplines worldwide. At WPP, he also chaired the Healthcare Community, composed of all global healthcare agencies and client leaders. Prior to WPP, Tarkovsky served as Group President at IPG's McCann Health, building and running several McCann Health agencies that, under his leadership, grew a stunning 300%.

"Leo's extensive understanding of the healthcare industry and the challenges our clients face, combined with his track record of growing companies, will ensure Fingerpaint Group continues on our current accelerated trajectory," said Bill McEllen, Global President, Fingerpaint Group. Tarkovsky will report to McEllen.

Fingerpaint Group, which was named to Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the 10th consecutive year in September, has been experiencing exponential growth. The Knox Lane–backed company has seen a 200% increase in revenue over the past 3 years, while refining and expanding its capabilities and global footprint.

"Joining Fingerpaint Group is an incredible opportunity to be a part of a highly entrepreneurial, independent, rapidly growing company that leverages its talent-centric focus to do amazing work for its clients," said Tarkovsky.

Tarkovsky joins shortly after the introduction of Fingerpaint Group, an operational structure designed to synergize the continuum of best-in-class offerings available through each of its business units.

"As a people-first company, Fingerpaint Group represents a shared vision," said McEllen. "We are more than a group of companies. We are a group of individuals who choose healthcare and measure results in humanity."

We are an integrated collection of healthcare companies. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of marketing services including Fingerpaint, Fingerpaint Multicultural, and Engage; and specialty services including 1798, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, and MedThink SciCom. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.

