Fall Pasta Feast from eMeals & Barilla® Raises Pasta Season to a New Level

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer activities end, we find ourselves inside more for quieter, quality moments with the people we love. This fall, Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, is hosting Barilla Pasta Season as a time to savor and celebrate pasta and togetherness before the pressures of the holidays sweep in. That's why eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, has teamed up with Barilla to create the Fall Pasta Feast with easy-cook comfort food recipes designed to serve six to eight people, either as an accompaniment to other dishes, or as an all-out pasta party. It's an ideal way to celebrate Barilla Pasta Season, National Pasta Month, and your love for the perfect pasta.

Available free on the Fall Pasta Feast landing page or in the eMeals app's Occasions Plan section for eMeals subscribers, the plan features a soup, two side options, and two choices – each made with a different type of Barilla Pasta to suit the dish as well as ensure variety. Choose from:

Minestrone Soup brimming with diced tomatoes, onions, celery, cannellini beans, kale, and Barilla Ditalini Pasta

Creamy Cheddar-Pumpkin Mac and Cheese featuring Barilla Elbows Pasta nestled in a sauce of two cheeses, pumpkin puree and fresh sage topped with crispy garlic breadcrumbs

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Pasta showcasing Barilla Spaghetti Pasta tossed with roasted squash cubes, onion, crumbled bacon, fresh thyme, browned butter and sprinkled with shaved Parmesan

Spinach and Mushroom Lasagne that layers Barilla Lasagne with vegetables, red sauce and two cheeses

Pesto Braised Beef Short Ribs with Penne combining a sauce of onions, parsnips, sweet potatoes, red wine, tomato paste and Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto with tender short rib meat and served over Barilla Penne Pasta

Simply choose the recipes you want to make, and eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store – or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. There's no need to waste time writing a grocery list or entering each item manually in an online grocery cart.

"We love our partnership with eMeals," says Melissa Tendick VP of Marketing Barilla Americas. "It has provided a great solution for us to think about our consumer first. With shoppable recipes, we are able to engage with our consumers at the start of their meal planning journey, providing inspiration and making their grocery shopping much easier."

eMeals offers the same recipe variety and click-to-shop convenience on a weekly basis for subscribers to its meal planning service. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus new Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections menus that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillaus.

