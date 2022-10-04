SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE NAMES FLOSUM A WINNER OF THE GREATER BAY AREA TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum , a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms built on Salesforce, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces. Flosum is recognized as #7 in the top 126 of the best companies to work for in the San Francisco Bay Area.

www.flosum.com (PRNewsfoto/Flosum) (PRNewswire)

Flosum has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces.

"It is quite an honor to be ranked so highly as a top place to work, especially given the technology sector hiring and retention challenges," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum. "Our continued focus on our customers and partners has led to tremendous growth, and we couldn't be more excited to keep building an engaged and happy workplace."

The list is based solely on employee feedback and gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT FLOSUM

Flosum is a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate using Flosum's release management, Salesforce data backup and recovery and Salesforce security solutions. Enterprises around the world leverage Flosum to accelerate digital transformation by making the software release process fast and easy and increasing developer productivity while remaining secure and compliant. For more information, visit http://www.flosum.com .

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flosum