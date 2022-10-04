Removery Turns 100th Studio Opening Into Fundraising For Florida

Laser tattoo removal company to support affected residents, and communities

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Removery is turning the celebration of its 100th location opening on Oct. 4 into a day of fundraising for Florida residents and communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

The milestone occasion will now be marked with five percent of sales on Oct. 4 going toward Volunteer Florida, the state's lead agency for mobilizing volunteers and coordinating donations before, during and after disasters. Funds will aid Hurricane Ian relief efforts in honor of the 100th studio's location at 721 N. Federal Highway in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

"As our team members and clients from studios across Florida sought shelter, we knew we wanted to help them feel supported and safe," said Tom Weber, CEO of Removery. "While we're excited to open our 100th location as we continue to see demand for tattoo removal increase, our true success is in being able to use our international network of studios to do good and support our communities that need it most."

Giving back is at Removery's core with its INK-niative Program, which provides safe, effective and free tattoo removal on the hands, neck and face to those who were formerly incarcerated, gang members, survivors of human trafficking and those who wish to remove hate symbols or racist tattoos.

The clinically-driven world leader in tattoo removal services originally chose South Florida as the home of their milestone location to solidify their mission of helping people feel confident from the inside out.

"When you picture yourself on a beach near Miami, I think most people want to feel confident and strong in their own skin," said Weber. "So it's fitting that South Florida is the home of our 100th location, because Removery exists to help people feel their best, express their authentic selves, and normalize tattoo removal."

Removery is the only tattoo removal brand with a Clinical Advisory Board that consists of leaders in the medical, dermatology, aesthetic, plastic surgery and laser industries. The Clinical Advisory Board created guidelines to ensure Removery's laser technicians are highly trained and provide clients with a safe, effective and inclusive experience.

"Laser tattoo removal is helping your body break up and absorb tattoo ink over a span of months instead of the body's natural process, which takes decades," said Carmen Brodie, VP of Clinical Operations and Clinical Advisory Board member. "We studied what laser would provide our clients the safest and most efficient tattoo removal for a year and found that the picosecond laser was the obvious choice. Picosecond lasers break up tattoo ink into smaller particles than comparable lasers, making it easier for your body to erase unwanted ink."

To date, Removery's laser technicians have performed more than 600,000 laser tattoo removal treatments.

To participate in the fundraiser, schedule an in-person or virtual consultation for Oct. 4 or learn more at Removery.com .

Removery's 100th Location

721 N. Federal Highway

Retail Bay #3

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304

About Removery

Removery is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world with more than 600,000 treatments completed and nearly 100 locations across the U.S., Australia and Canada. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela's state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers. Removery is clinically driven and the only tattoo removal brand with a Clinical Advisory Board that consists of leaders in the medical, dermatology, aesthetic, plastic surgery and laser industries. To learn more about Removery and tattoo removal, see before and after photos or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com .

