THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PRESENTS PALEYFEST NY 2022, OCTOBER 6 - 11

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: Join us for the tenth anniversary of PaleyFest NY, TV's hottest festival, as the most recognizable stars and creative teams from some of television's top shows take the Paley stage for exclusive screenings and conversations only possible at The Paley Center for Media's renowned Paley Museum. This year's PaleyFest NY runs from Thursday, October 6 through Tuesday, October 11 and features an extraordinary lineup of interactive conversations, preview screenings, a tenth anniversary exhibition, and red carpet appearances by television's top stars and most celebrated producers.
Events include:
- An Evening with Seth Meyers & Amber Ruffin on Thursday, Oct. 6 (NBC/Peacock)
- Queen Sugar on Friday, October 7 (OWN/Warner Bros. Television)
- The Walking Dead on Saturday, October 8 (AMC)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Saturday, Oct. 8 (Amazon Prime)
- The Gilded Age on Sunday, October 9 (HBO/Universal Television)
- The Handmaid's Tale on Monday, October 10 (Hulu/MGM Television)
- Manifest on Tuesday, October 11 (Netflix/Warner Bros. Television)
WHERE: The Paley Museum—25 West 52nd Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues)
MEDIA RSVP: Email PaleyPR@goodmanmedia.com to reserve your spot on the red carpet. For a complete list of talent, producers, and screening times by day visit us here. IMPORTANT: Please indicate which event you would like to attend in your reply.
List of Events including Talent by Date and Time:
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6: An Evening with Seth Meyers & Amber Ruffin
WHO: Seth Meyers, Host & Executive Producer, Late Night with Seth Meyers
Amber Ruffin, Host & Executive Producer of The Amber Ruffin Show
Kristen Baldwin, Moderator, Entertainment Weekly
WHEN: Thursday, October 6, 2022
Media Check-in: 5:30pm
Red Carpet: 6:15pm to 7:00pm
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7: Queen Sugar
WHO: Tina Lifford, Actor, Queen Sugar
Nicholas L. Ashe, Actor, Queen Sugar
Omar Dorsey, Actor, Queen Sugar
Bianca Lawson, Actor, Queen Sugar
Tammy Townsend, Actor, Queen Sugar
Meshell Ndegeocello, Composer, Queen Sugar
Shaz Bennett, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Queen Sugar
Arianna Davis, Moderator, TODAY Digital
WHEN: Friday, October 7, 2022
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8: The Walking Dead
WHO: Norman Reedus, Actor, The Walking Dead
Lauren Cohan, Actor, The Walking Dead
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Actor, The Walking Dead
Lauren Ridloff, Actor, The Walking Dead
Paola Lázaro, Actor, The Walking Dead
Michael James Shaw, Actor, The Walking Dead
Eleanor Matsuura, Actor, The Walking Dead
Scott M. Gimple, Writer and Producer, The Walking Dead
Emily Aslanian, Moderator, TV Insider
WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm to 7:30pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
WHO: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Nazanin Boniadi, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Ismael Cruz Córdova, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Charles Edwards, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Leon Wadham, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Benjamin Walker, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Daniel Weyman, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Sara Zwangobani, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Josh Horowitz, Moderator, MTV News, Happy Sad Confused podcast
WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm to 7:30pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9: The Gilded Age
WHO: Carrie Coon, Actor, The Gilded Age
Christine Baranski, Actor, The Gilded Age
Cynthia Nixon, Actor, The Gilded Age
Morgan Spector, Actor, The Gilded Age
Louisa Jacobson, Actor, The Gilded Age
Denée Benton, Actor, The Gilded Age
Felicia Fitzpatrick, Moderator, Call and Response podcast
WHEN: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Media Check-in: 1:00pm
Red Carpet: 1:45pm – 2:00pm
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10: The Handmaid's Tale
WHO: Elisabeth Moss, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
Mckenna Grace, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
Amanda Brugel, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
Sam Jaeger, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale
Bruce Miller, Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer
Kimberly Roots, Moderator, TV Line
WHEN: Monday, October 10, 2022
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11: Manifest
WHO: Melissa Roxburgh, Actor, Manifest
Josh Dallas, Actor, Manifest
J.R. Ramirez, Actor, Manifest
Luna Blaise, Actor, Manifest
Ty Doran, Actor, Manifest
Parveen Kaur, Actor, Manifest
Matt Long, Actor, Manifest
Holly Taylor, Actor, Manifest
Daryl Edwards, Actor, Manifest
Jeff Rake, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Manifest
Matt Mitovich, Moderator, TV Line
WHEN: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Media Check-in: 5:00pm
Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
In celebration of PaleyFest NY's tenth anniversary, The Paley Museum presents an immersive exhibition highlighting the festival's rich and storied history as well as costume artistry, props, and video from this year's festival programs.
The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, The Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, The Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The Paley Center for Media