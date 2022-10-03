Glenbrook Partners Expands to Meet Demand for Payments Strategy and Risk Management services

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenbrook Partners, a leading strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on the payments industry, is pleased to announce Chris Uriarte and Samantha Gordon have joined to expand the Payments Strategy and Risk Management practices.

"Chris is an outstanding leader with the rare combination of deep payments, security, and risk management knowledge" said Yvette Bohanan, a partner at Glenbrook. "His background will bring a trifecta of expertise to our clients."

Clients as well as alumni of Glenbrook's Payments Boot Camp® may recall meeting Chris when he was an engagement manager with Glenbrook. He has since held positions as Chief Information Officer and SVP of Data Sciences and Technology at Acima Corporation and Chief Information Officer and Global Practice Leader of Aon Cyber Solutions Group. He previously held C-level roles at American Express, Retails Decisions (ACI Worldwide), and Vesta Corporation. "I'm delighted to be rejoining Glenbrook as a Partner," added Chris, "Glenbrook's global client base touches every facet of the payments industry. I'm energized to be working with the team to cultivate Glenbrook's unique culture and expand the firm's offerings to meet the ever-changing demands of this industry."

"We're excited to see the relationships Chris will build with our team and clients––and kicking things off with him at Money2020 this fall," said Bryan Derman, the managing partner at Glenbrook. "Equally exciting is the addition of Samantha Gordon to our team, whose payments background has enabled her to be impactful in the execution of our client engagements since day one."

Samantha joins Glenbrook as an engagement manager bringing expertise in payments strategy, merchant acceptance, and risk management from her prior roles at Adyen and Riskified. "Samantha has firsthand knowledge of the challenges our clients face in payments strategy and operations," said Drew Edmond, an associate partner at Glenbrook. "Merchants point to payments as one of the main hurdles when expanding their business. I'm thrilled to be joining Glenbrook with a focus on helping merchants untangle and understand their opportunities to make their business thrive through informed payment strategies," added Samantha.

