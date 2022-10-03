Aviat Releases Vendor Agnostic Multi-Band

Upgrade legacy microwave links to 10 Gbps capacity, while leveraging installed base investment and lowering TCO



AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced the release of their Vendor Agnostic Multi-Band solution, which enables operators to easily upgrade the capacity of an existing installed licensed microwave link up to 10 Gbit/s. Aviat's Vendor Agnostic Multi-Band, or MB-VA, enables operators with deployments of legacy microwave from any vendor to cost-effectively deploy significant additional network capacity to support demands of advanced LTE and 5G buildouts.

MB-VA is an overlay of a high capacity Aviat WTM 4800 E-Band or Multi-band link alongside the existing legacy microwave system, with support for seamless aggregation and load balancing of traffic from each link onto a single 10 GE interface. High availability traffic carried on the microwave link is preserved, with hitless operation in a Multi-Band configuration.

Aviat's MB-VA provides a superior and more comprehensive solution:

Patented Layer 1 Link Aggregation (L1LA) algorithm ensures maximum efficiency and highest possible throughput;

Single- or dual-channel E-Band overlay enables extended distance Multi-Band links up to 20km; and

Multi-Band link overlay adds up to two additional microwave channels plus one E-Band channel, all in one box.

"Many operators have extensive investments in legacy microwave backhaul networks that have limited capacity expansion capability" said Peter Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "Now, using Aviat's unique MB-VA solution, these operators can leverage their historical investment rather than employing expensive fiber replacements."

Operators seeking an overlay solution to increase their network capacity can turn to Aviat's proven supply chain for timely deliveries. Aviat's MB-VA software ships in October and is available to order now.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

