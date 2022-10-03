AtWork Opens New Office in Gastonia, North Carolina

Leading national staffing franchise expands North Carolina footprint with new location

GASTONIA, N.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in Gastonia, North Carolina, extending the company's overall reach in the state. The location is operated by Market Manager Don Monteith and is located at 839 Majestic Ct., Suite 39, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.

(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group) (PRNewswire)

"We're so happy to see AtWork further expand in North Carolina under Don's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking staffing professionals like Don and the expertise, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation."

Citing Gastonia's strong local economy and a desire to provide local businesses and candidates with an elevated hiring experience, Monteith is confident in the success of the new office.

"I've been in the Gaston County market since 1995 and have been very successful in helping companies find a better-quality candidate by working with great people and being involved in the community," said Monteith. "The area is very tight knit community with many opportunities and business leaders are always willing to work with locally owned and operated companies that support the community."

The new office will provide staffing services to the manufacturing, warehousing, office/clerical industries, as well as focusing on government contracts facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 704-251-0275 or by visiting AtWork.com/Gastonia.

